Over 400 students benefited from Rev. Tony Scholarship Foundation – Proprietor

The Rev. Tony Scholarship Foundation (rTSF) recently awarded scholarships to another set of brilliant but financially disadvantaged students. Its Proprietor and Lead Pastor, The Shepherd’s Flock International Church (TSF), Rev. Tony Akinyemi, shares with Christian Benefits the aims of the annual scholarship awards and how it has supported the education of over 400 students across Nigeria from inception in 2010. Excerpts.

The Rev. Tony Scholarship Foundation (rTSF) recently awarded scholarship to some students. What informed this yearly scholarship awards by your foundation?

The Reverend Tony Akinyemi Foundation (rTSF) was established in 2010 by friends of Reverend Tony Akinyemi to mark his 49th birthday. It was borne out of their deep respect and honour for a man who had doggedly fought his way through lack and poverty to achieve educational excellence. Coming from a humble background, Reverend Tony understands, firsthand, the pain and insecurity of a brilliant child whose parents cannot afford to send him or her to school because he had been there himself. His friends, inspired by both his journey and his passion for helping others, created the foundation to ensure that brilliant students would not be held back by financial barriers. That simple gesture has since grown into a lasting legacy of hope and transformation for hundreds of young people across Nigeria.

Since when did the exercise start and how will you describe its impact on both TSF and the beneficiaries over the years?

The first set of scholarships was awarded in 2010. The foundation was officially registered in 2011. For the past 15 years, rTSF has remained consistent in its mission of giving hope through education. The impact has been profound. On TSF, it has reinforced the Church’s calling to serve humanity in practical ways beyond the pulpit, while for beneficiaries, it has opened doors to academic advancement, mentorship, and life-skills training. Many of these students, who might otherwise have abandoned their dreams, are now graduates, professionals, and leaders contributing positively to society and nation-building.

At the last count, how many students have so far benefited from the scholarship over the years?

To date, the foundation has sponsored more than 400 students across Nigeria. These beneficiaries have received not just financial assistance for tuition, but also guidance, mentoring, and moral support to become well-rounded individuals equipped to make a meaningful difference in their communities.

Who are the main targets of the scheme and how can the targets access the scholarship as beneficiaries?

The rTSF scholarship is designed for brilliant but financially disadvantaged students who might otherwise be denied the opportunity to further their education. It specifically targets secondary school pupils in public schools and undergraduates in government-owned tertiary institutions across Nigeria. Each year, the foundation announces its application window through its official website and partner channels. Interested candidates are expected to submit their academic records, proof of admission, and evidence of financial need. Shortlisted applicants are then invited for further assessments such as tests or interviews, after which successful beneficiaries are selected. The entire process is merit-and-need-based, ensuring that those with both academic promise and genuine financial challenges receive the support they need.

