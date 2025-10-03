NOC President mourns the passing of Nigeria Tennis Federation President, Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Ahmed Gumel, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian sporting fraternity following the passing of Engr. Ifedayo Akindoju, the President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF).

Until his death, Engr. Akindoju was a highly respected member of the Nigeria Olympic Movement, a sports administrator par excellence, and a significant figure in both Nigerian and African tennis. A true leader, he served diligently as President of the NTF, a position where he was renowned for his dedication, passion, and vision for developing the sport.

Engr. Akindoju’s influence extended across the continent, as he also served as the Treasurer of the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT).

His leadership was further demonstrated through his roles as a member of the Executive Board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Chairman of the Committee for the Nigeria House Project for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and President of the Abuja Country Club.

His tenure at the NTF was characterised by a strong focus on grassroots development, with the goal of producing the next generation of world-class Nigerian tennis players. Tributes describe him as a “visionary leader” whose commitment left an “indelible mark.”

He was personally involved in sponsoring events, including the annual VEMP Open tennis championship, and his company, Dayak Nigeria Limited, was noted for bankrolling tournaments to provide players and officials with international exposure.

In a statement, released by NOC Public Relations Officer,nTony Nezianya, Engr. Gumel described his colleague’s death as a major blow to the nation’s sports community.

“His death is a huge loss, not only to the tennis family he left behind but to the entire Olympic Movement and the sport of arm wrestling, which he was also closely associated with,” said Engr. Gumel.

“I pray that the Almighty God forgives his transgressions here on earth and admits his soul into paradise, while granting his family and all who miss him the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

The will await further directive from late Akindoju family to announce the funeral plan.