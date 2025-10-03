Nigeria’s digital future gets boost as tech investor reaffirms commitment

A Serial Tech Founder and Investor, Sudeep Ramnani, has reaffirmed his steadfast support for Nigeria’s thriving digital economy.

Ramnani said that infrastructure development was crucial to fostering entrepreneurial growth.

He made this known to newsmen in Lagos at the conclusion of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which took place in New York City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 80th session marks the eight decades of multilateral diplomacy with the theme, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.”

Ramnani emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to digital innovation following the conclusion of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The collective discussions at the UNGA, he noted, reaffirmed the key role of African talent, innovation, and collaboration in shaping the continent’s future.

Ramnani’s commitment served as a practical sign of private sector support for this national aspiration.

Ramnani’s support, often in partnership with his longtime business associate Jai Mahtani, has been a consistent force in the Nigerian tech space.

Their joint efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of Africa’s digital economy, most notably through Co-founding PalmPay, a leading fintech platform.

Also, the duo has invested in Paystack and their investment strategy focuses on combining technology with localised service models to meet growing consumer demand across the continent.

The newest venture in Ramnani’s investment portfolio is Chowdeck, a rapidly scaling food delivery startup based in Lagos.

This backing continues the trajectory set by Ramnani and Mahtani, which aims to provide strategic support to promising Nigerian tech companies.

Also, the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMCIDE) has advocated for digital trade to boost Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The Minister of FMCIDE, Dr Bosun Tijani. played a central role in advocating for a more connected and competitive Africa through digital trade.

The minister highlighted the importance of leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scale digital solutions, enhance trade efficiency and unlock cross-border economic cohesion.

“Africa is well-positioned to become a global hub of innovation and sustainable growth.” (NAN)

