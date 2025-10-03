Nigeria not winning war against insecurity- Retired Army Officer

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A retired Nigerian Army officer, Dr. Michael Edeh, has cautioned against what he described as “political statements” by government officials, claiming that the country is winning the war against insecurity, insisting that the reality on the ground paints a more troubling picture.

Speaking as a guest on Spotlight, a live programme aired on ETV, Dr. Edeh said that while Nigeria has made progress in nation-building, insecurity remains one of the country’s gravest challenges.

“Nigeria has not won the battle,” he said. “People are still being killed daily through insurgency, banditry, kidnappings, and armed robbery.

Every time leaders declare that we are winning, bandits and terrorists respond with fresh attacks, proving that the war is far from over.”

He noted that although the government often points to the decimation of Boko Haram as proof of progress, resurgent attacks contradict such claims.

“It is different from the reality on the ground. Boko Haram and other insurgent groups still launch deadly attacks across the country,” he stressed.

Dr. Edeh, however, admitted that Nigeria’s situation is not as dire as that of conflict-ridden countries like Sudan, Somalia, or Libya, pointing out that insurgents have not overrun the Nigerian state.

“In that sense, yes, we are winning. But the fact remains that terrorism, herdsmen attacks, and other forms of insecurity are still rampant.”

He identified several factors undermining the fight against insecurity, including weak political will, slow judicial processes, and the overstretching of the military.

According to him, Nigeria’s armed forces—trained primarily for external defense—are deployed in over 28 states for internal security operations, a role better suited for the police and civil defense.

“Something is wrong when a democracy relies this heavily on the military for internal security,” he said, while calling for more recruitment, better equipment, and improved welfare for security personnel.

Dr. Edeh also linked rising insecurity to socioeconomic conditions, particularly unemployment and poverty.

He argued that without industrialization and job creation for millions of graduates, crime rates will remain high.

“You cannot flood the streets with unemployed youths and expect insecurity to disappear,” he said.

On the role of families and communities, the retired officer noted that economic pressures have weakened parental supervision, while traditional rulers and local government leaders have not done by enough to support security efforts at the grassroots.

He further emphasized the need to make security jobs more attractive to young Nigerians by improving salaries, welfare, and respect for servicemen and women.

“How do you expect someone to risk his life when his salary cannot buy a bag of rice?” he asked.

Dr. Edeh concluded that winning the war against insecurity requires a holistic approach—strengthening the justice system, empowering the military and police, tackling unemployment, and restoring trust between citizens and security agencies.

“Security is everyone’s business,” he said. “Until our leaders match their words with action and provide real solutions, insecurity will remain one of Nigeria’s greatest battles.

