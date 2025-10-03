26.9 C
Lagos
October 3, 2025
Trending now

Light Up Abuja: Wike flags off streetlight installation to boost security

2025 amateur Open Golf Championship kicks off in Rivers Oct 6

Nigeria’s digital future gets boost as tech investor reaffirms commitment

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 3, 2025

Traditional rulers give Oluwo 21-day ultimatum to withdraw allegation against Ooni

Seplat says it’s workforce, asset integrity, reliability driving sustainable growth

Police vow to set example with perpetrators of jungle justice in Jos,…

South East building ICC Hotel to boost business, contribute to Nigeria’s economic…

Ministry of Housing and Urban Dev goes digital, abandons all paper work

Bayelsa appeals to Federal Inter Agency C’ttee to be objective in resolving…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

Ministry of Housing and Urban Dev goes digital, abandons all paper work

by Peter Anayo0167

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

 Following the launch of the Electronic Content Management System (ECMS), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is notifying both it’s internal and external stakeholders that it has stopped accepting paper memos.

‎The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, announced that the ministry will no longer accept memos, letters, or proposals submitted on paper.

He said: “With the ECMS now in place, it is expected to facilitate the routine office operations in the ministry, facilitate faster decision-making and timely access to relevant content by enhancing information accessibility, enable document tracking, ensure compliance with audit trails, and provide secure, remote access to documents”.

‎The Head of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, Dr. Marcus Amiolemen, has also confirmed that staff members of the ministry have undergone training on the use of the ECMS, which was aimed at improving service delivery and operational efficiency across all departments.

‎The ministry’s official ECMS email addresses for formal correspondence are: “Office of the ‎Honourable Minister, Housing and Urban Development – hmregistry@fmhud.gov.ng. Office of the ‎Honourable Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development – hmsregistry@fmhud.gov.ng. Office of the Permanent Secretary – psregistry@fmhud.gov.ng

The statement, signed by Badamasi S. Haiba, Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, said the official launch of the Electronic Content Management System (ECMS) in the ministry marks a significant step in its digital transformation.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NDDC Partners HYPREP on Ogoni Environmental Remediation

Editor

How growth in the downstream sector could be boosted in 2025 – 11Plc MD, Oyebanji

Editor

Prof. Bart Nnaji to chair 2025 Oriental News Nigeria summit

Comfort
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO