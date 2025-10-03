Ministry of Housing and Urban Dev goes digital, abandons all paper work

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Following the launch of the Electronic Content Management System (ECMS), the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is notifying both it’s internal and external stakeholders that it has stopped accepting paper memos.

‎The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, announced that the ministry will no longer accept memos, letters, or proposals submitted on paper.

He said: “With the ECMS now in place, it is expected to facilitate the routine office operations in the ministry, facilitate faster decision-making and timely access to relevant content by enhancing information accessibility, enable document tracking, ensure compliance with audit trails, and provide secure, remote access to documents”.

‎The Head of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department, Dr. Marcus Amiolemen, has also confirmed that staff members of the ministry have undergone training on the use of the ECMS, which was aimed at improving service delivery and operational efficiency across all departments.

‎The ministry’s official ECMS email addresses for formal correspondence are: “Office of the ‎Honourable Minister, Housing and Urban Development – hmregistry@fmhud.gov.ng. Office of the ‎Honourable Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development – hmsregistry@fmhud.gov.ng. Office of the Permanent Secretary – psregistry@fmhud.gov.ng

The statement, signed by Badamasi S. Haiba, Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, said the official launch of the Electronic Content Management System (ECMS) in the ministry marks a significant step in its digital transformation.

