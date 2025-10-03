Light Up Abuja: Wike flags off streetlight installation to boost security

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has flagged off the installation of streetlights in Abuja, emphasizing that the project will enhance security and reduce crime in the city.

Wike noted that the absence of streetlights has made Abuja vulnerable to insecurity, with almost 80% of the city in darkness.

“So it has been a sense of concern for me and my team. But we felt that we must take up the challenge. When we came on board August 2023, one thing anybody who visits Abuja or who resides in Abuja will identify is that almost 80% of the entire city is in darkness”.

“Secondly, there was this issue of insecurity when we came on board. So we are trying to see how we tackle this issue. If we continue to leave Abuja in darkness, obviously, insecurity will increase. So we decided to do what we could and what was available”.

To tackle vandalism and sabotage, the minister revealed that the new streetlights will come equipped with surveillance features, enabling authorities to identify and apprehend anyone attempting to damage or steal the lights.

“Another sabotage will come from the criminals. Criminals will not believe that it will be difficult for them to go and steal cables, it will be difficult for them to vandalize the poles, because now there will be security features. They will know it will no longer be easy, and It will no longer be business as usual. So they will have their own style of campaign. Let me assure everybody that our security agencies will work in synergy with the companies to make sure that this project is being protected”.

“Another area of attack will be those who normally buy these poles. When they vandalize them, they go and sell them to resell. It is no longer going to be business as usual. So you will also see an attack from that area”.

“One thing that attracted me was the fact that they are going to put surveillance features so that if you go and try to vandalize it or try to steal it, they will be able to identify it. And so that issue, I was happy that that area had been solved”.

To tackle in house sabotage from the administration, the Minister revealed that the companies responsible for the installation will maintain the streetlights for 4-5 years, eliminating the need for frequent maintenance

“So when you are driving in night, you will be calling to say, have you passed this street? There’s no light there. They’ll say, Yes, we are trying to start maintenance tomorrow. The next that I go out, you will see light by 7. By 11 o’clock, everything off. I’ll call and say, are you not the one who has done the light here. They’ll say, Yes it’s just this night that it happened. So, it became a problem for me, with a headache, I’ll just come back home tired. I said, I’m tired”.

“But I thank God this time around, that they’ll be nothing like maintenance because the two companies will maintain it for 4-5 years. And so, I will not see a file for maintenance of a thing. Everything has been built in and the companies will have to maintain it for four or five years. The company has to make sure there’s security for it”.

He noted that the project is expected to create employment opportunities for youths in the area, and Well-lit streets will deter criminals and improve overall safety in Abuja

“Look at the number of jobs it will create for our teeming youths. We have 22 days we have embarked for flagging of our projects and commissioning”.

” I want to assure everybody that this job will be done and done very well. Also Abuja will be 50 years by February next year. And how will it look? A jubilee year, and then you can now say that the city is fine, at least by providing the basic light. Criminals will run away because when there is light everywhere, by the time they come to steal or attack, you know that people will see you. They always thrive when there is darkness. And so then we also find a way to fight back to make sure this project does not work”.

Wike expressed his determination to complete the project despite potential challenges, including sabotage from various groups.

He assured that the FCT Administration will work closely with security agencies to protect the project and bring perpetrators to justice.

“Let me assure everybody that our security agencies will work in synergy with the companies to make sure that this project is being protected”.

The minister emphasized that the project is crucial for Abuja’s development and will be completed within the next seven months.

He thanked the Senate and House of Representatives for their support and urged residents to hold their elected officials accountable for the project’s success.

“That is why each time you are in the Senate, make sure when we ask for one Naira, increase it to Five Naira. Knowing fully well the money will be utilized. That is what is key.

So, thank you for your support, the Senate and the House of Representatives. Thank you for our leaders. Each day we go out, you always give us support. It’s very, very important”.

He further announced 12 new roads and solar streetlights to be flagged off under the “Light Up Abuja” program as FCT Administration will work with security agencies to ensure project safety.

Earlier in her vote of thanks, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, highlighted that the street lighting project in Abuja is a multifaceted initiative aimed at enhancing safety, security, and sustainability in the city.

She emphasized that the project will not only improve security and safety for residents and businesses but also promote clean and renewable energy, reducing the city’s carbon footprint. Furthermore, it will support the Administration’s Smart City Agenda, positioning Abuja as a model for sustainable urban living.

Dr. Mahmoud streesed the project’s alignment with the administration’s vision for a sustainable future, expressing gratitude to FCT Minister Barrister Nyesom Wike for his leadership and vision in driving infrastructural development across the territory.

The minister’s efforts are part of a broader strategy to make Abuja a hub for smart city innovation, leveraging American innovation and Nigerian resilience to create sustainable urban growth models.

