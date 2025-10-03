Grace Nation concludes “Father’s Blessing” Program, empowering attendees for Oct Breakthrough

Grace Nation International Headquarters successfully concluded its highly anticipated five-day spiritual event, “Break Forth: Father’s Blessing,” this past Sunday, September 28th, 2025. The intensive program, which ran from September 24th, served as a powerful send-off into the new month of October, focusing on the timely theme: “Advancing from Trans-Generational Curse to Trans-Generational Blessing (Not My Head Not My Blood).”

The week-long gathering, hosted by Dr. Chris Okafor (D.CO), the generational prophet and the General Overseer of Grace Nation world wide, drew a massive congregation to the church’s international headquarters located in the ojodu Berger area of Lagos.

The impactful sessions featured powerful word ministrations from two fathers of faith, globally renowned guest speakers. The teachings and prophetic declarations were delivered by the highly respected Bishop David Abioye and the influential minister Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo.



Speaking to the heart of the program’s theme, Bishop David Abioye emphasized the enduring nature of divine favour, stating, “People can block riches, but they cannot stop blessing. Riches are visible, but blessings are invisible.” He encouraged the congregation to embrace an attitude of continuous gratitude, adding, “Those who thank God don’t beg for blessings; they graduate into blessing.”

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo also addressed the importance of believers taking hold of their destiny, stressing the spiritual obligation to correct any negative inherited pattern. “Maybe you are the one to correct the race in your family,” he challenged the congregation, underscoring the necessity of breaking bad cycles to pass on a legacy of success. He further noted that “Every blessing I have seen in my life, somebody opened the door,” a sentiment that resonated with the program’s focus on accessing the Father’s unlocked blessings.



The spiritual atmosphere was consistently charged by the dynamic Guest Ministers in Songs, including Eben, Ebuka Songs, and Chinyere Udoma, whose powerful worship anchored the congregation and set the stage for miracles throughout the services.

The program followed a detailed schedule, culminating in the powerful Midnight of Prophecy & Wonders service held late on Friday and the final Thanksgiving Anointing Service on Sunday. Sources from Grace Nation International indicate that the “Break Forth” program successfully achieved its objective of ushering worshippers into the new season of October with a tangible sense of breakthrough and spiritual empowerment.

