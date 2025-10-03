ECDU empowers 20 Women with N6m cash, donates sewing machines to 10 individuals

L-r… President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Women’s wing, Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh), Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu Ekwunife, presenting a Sewing Machine to Mrs Ebele Ifekandu, (in black Ozonkpu Chief Paul Alamah ) donated by Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha during the Annual General Meeting / ‘ Empower a Woman’ organised by ECDU held in Lagos on 29/9/2025… PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

In a bold move to transform lives and uplift communities, the Women Wing of the Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU), Lagos chapter, has made a game-changing donation of N6 million and sewing machines to 30 women — a powerful step towards economic independence and community progress.

This inspiring act was unveiled at the community’s 2nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), themed “ Footprint of Our Progress,” a vibrant celebration of women-led initiatives driving Nigeria’s socio-economic growth. The event was more than just a gathering; it was a rallying cry for collective action to empower women to lead, thrive, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s development.

Addressing the crowd, Dr. Felicia Agubata, President of ECDU Women Wing, declared, “Economic independence is the cornerstone of a meaningful life for women.” She emphasized that empowered women are resilient, productive, and better equipped to lead their families and communities through Nigeria’s modern challenges.

Under her leadership, the wing has rolled out impactful programs — Roofing / renovating Ide secondary school Agric Laboratory block, training 22 women in vocational skills, awarding University scholarships to Ten indigent students, provision palliatives to widows, conducting digital marketing and medical outreach, constructing water reservoir-water tanks, and renovating the ECDU hall toilets— all aimed at fostering self-sufficiency and community development.

The highlight was the vocational support initiative, which saw the donation of sewing machines and cash grants to women eager to expand their businesses. During the event, ten women received sewing machines from Renewed Hope Initiative of H. E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the Honourable Minister of State for Labour, while twenty others were awarded N300,000 each to kickstart or grow their small enterprises — a move seen as a catalyst for women’s economic empowerment.

Dr. Agubata passionately stated, “When you empower a woman, you empower a community,” a mantra that resonated deeply with attendees and underscored the ripple effect of women’s empowerment on societal progress.

Support poured in from top officials. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, donated sewing machines to bolster women’s ventures. Representative of the Traditional leader of Enugwu-Ukwu Ozonkpu Jude Ekwunife praised the women’s wing, highlighting their remarkable achievements and community unity.

He lauded the community’s benevolence, recounting how funds raised at recent events had been channeled into empowering women with cash and vocational tools. “No other community has shown such extraordinary benevolence,” he proclaimed. “This act will make beneficiaries proud ambassadors of Enugwu-Ukwu.”

He urged recipients to use their grants wisely, emphasizing that prudent investment would benefit not just their families but the entire community.

Over the past year, the women’s wing has championed numerous initiatives, from empowering women with cash and sewing machines to launching clean water projects. Today’s event not only celebrates their achievements but cements their role as catalysts of progress in Enugwu-Ukwu.

This dynamic community continues to set a shining example — proving that when women are empowered, Nigeria’s future brightens.

