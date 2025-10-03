Championship: E1 Lagos Grand Prix pilots excited, eager

Group picture of some of the E1 Lagos Grand Prix pilots, on Thursday in Lagos.

The E1 Lagos Grand Prix has generated immense excitement among participating pilots, who are excited and are eagerly awaiting the championship’s kickoff.

The pilots who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday said that they are eager to showcase their skills on the Nigerian waters.

NAN reports that the E1 Series is launched to bring high-performance electric powerboat racing to cities across the world, merging speed, sustainability, and spectacle.

E1 has redefined iconic waterways in Monaco, Venice, and Jeddah. Now, for the first time, Africa takes its place on the global stage.

Lagos, Africa’s commercial powerhouse and City of Aquatic Splendour, will host a championship that would blend innovation, culture, and sustainability.

Lucas Ordonez, a pilot for Westbrook Racing Teams for Will Smith, said he was looking forward to a good show in the championship.

“We have been working to fight for the wins, hopefully we will get it this weekend.

“We landed last night from Spain and we have been around on the water and so far so good.

“It looks like a good atmosphere and we are excited to see what will go on here on Saturday and Sunday with many guests, fans watching for the first time in Africa,” he said.

Ordonez noted that the event would be a positive one for the team and everyone who organised the championship.

“It is a huge effort to organise an event like this, to bring all the racers from Europe, I am looking forward to see a good show,” he said.

Also, Oban Duncan for team Drogba, noted that expectations for the weekend championship is difficult as the racing is close.

“We are here for the E1 Lagos Grand Prix, and we are hoping to do the best we can. It was really great to be on the water today and the Lagos waters are a great place to race.

“Comparing from where I am coming from, it’s a great place to be, it has amazing routes and we are really excited to be here. Lagos, Nigeria has really done well to bring the championship here.

` The finals words for us as a team, is to support Africa and enable Africa to experience this championship,” he said.

Speaking, Danny Clos from Team Aoki, said that they had gone for the lap and applauded Africa and Lagos for bringing the championship here.

“The tracks are very nice, we have two days to understand the track and we will try to get the best result from the championship,” he said.

Speaking, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said the championship is about innovation, creativity and the spirit of Lagos.

“It’s all about our culture, economy, and Lagos Gross Domestic Product, and this will be boosted because hotels around here are fully booked.

“What I think we all need to do, to be able to have good economy, is for our young people to have good examples to follow,” he said.

Omotoso noted that the championship is also about Lagos joining the rest of the world and its model legacy thing which would ensure that businesses and innovation thrived.

“These are electric power boats and this is the kind of thing that we have not seen before , so for us in Lagos, joining the conversation about sustainability, clean energy, blue emissions, is a good one.

“This will make the world to know that Lagos is part of the conversation on all the things about climate change, and cleaner energy,” he said.

The commissioner added that the championship is going to be part of Lagos calendar because Lagos residents love this and the government would surely sustain it, because the business community supported them.

