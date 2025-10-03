Black Independence anniversary for Anambra police as her ACP, James Ihiabe dies on 1st Oct

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Anambra State Police Command has lamented the untimely demise of her Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), James Omanulun Ihiabe, who until his demise on 1st October 2025, was in charge of Operations in the Command.

The demise of ACP who passed away after a brief illness, has been described as a great loss not only to the Nigeria Police Force but also to Anambra State, where he served with dedication and courage.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, (SP), during his service era, ACP Ihiabe contributed his quota immensely to the fight against violent crimes and the maintenance of Law and Order in the State.

He added that, “The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu fwc minps PhD, on behalf of the officers and men of the Command, commiserates with the family of the deceased officer, the Inspector General of Police, and the entire Police Force on this irreparable loss.”

According to the PPRO the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course, even as he prayed God for the repose of the soul of the deceased gallant officer.

