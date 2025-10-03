7,000 Christians killed in Nigeria within 8 months – Canadian lawmaker raises alarm

Canadian lawmaker, Andrew Scheer has raised alarm over alleged increased persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

The lawmaker accused the international community of ignoring what he described as the systematic persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Scheer, who represents Regina–Qu’Appelle in Canada’s House of Commons, said Boko Haram and allied militias were carrying out a genocidal campaign that has left thousands dead and millions displaced.

Speaking on the floor of parliament and in a video posted on his X account on Friday, he claimed that 7,000 Christians had been killed this year, 3.5 million displaced, and three churches destroyed every day.

Scheer, a former leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, recalled Boko Haram’s abduction of schoolgirls and burning alive of civilians, adding that worshippers in Nigeria now gather in secrecy or in burnt-out buildings.

He urged governments, humanitarian groups, and faith communities to provide relief and solidarity for those affected.

“The world has largely ignored the persecution of Christians in Nigeria: 7,000 killed, 3.5 million displaced, and three churches destroyed every day.

It’s time to break the silence, raise awareness, and support those enduring unimaginable suffering.

“The Honourable Member for Regina–Capel. Mr. Speaker, I rise today to bring attention to the tragedy Christians in Nigeria are experiencing.

The deadly terrorist organization Boko Haram is trying to eliminate the Christian faith from Nigeria,” Scheer, a former Leader of Canada’s Conservative Party, said in a video posted on his X account on Friday.

American comedian Bill Maher also criticized Western media for failing to cover the crisis. Speaking on his HBO show Real Time on September 26, Maher described the violence as genocide, citing claims that more than 100,000 Christians had been killed since 2009 and 18,000 churches destroyed.

U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace thanked him for raising awareness of the issue.

The Nigerian government had dismissed reports of a systematic campaign against Christians.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Sunday, described such claims as false and divisive, insisting that terrorist groups target people of all faiths, including Muslims, Christians, and non-religious communities.

Also on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu dismissed such claims.

The president, who spoke in Imo State, categorically denied any form of religious persecution in Nigeria.

He said adherents of all the religions in the country were cohabiting peacefully.

“There’s no religious persecution in Nigeria. It’s a lie from the pit of hell. I have always believed in good governance, and since I assumed office, I have focused on your welfare.

Today, Nigerians can confidently say we have well-equipped hospitals, and we can treat critical illnesses such as cancer,” Tinubu said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2