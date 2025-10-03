2025 amateur Open Golf Championship kicks off in Rivers Oct 6

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The 2025 Port Harcourt Amateur Open Golf Championship is set to take place from October 6th to 12th, 2025, with the theme “Golf is Life! Embrace it, Love it.”

The tournament, which has been a cornerstone of golfing excellence in Rivers State, Nigeria, for many years, promises to be an exciting and fun-filled event for participants and spectators alike.

According to the Chairman of the 2025 Port Harcourt Amateur Open Golf Championship Committee, Mr. Chukwunonso Orajaka, the tournament will feature top-notch golfing talent and provide a platform for golfers to showcase their skills.

He noted that the event is expected to attract visitors from across Nigeria and beyond, boosting sports tourism in the state.

Ordinance Emeji, Competition Secretary, Port Harcourt Club 1928 Golf Section in a signed statement, noted that the Port Harcourt Amateur Open Golf Championship has a rich history, dating back to its inception.

He explained that the tournament has consistently showcased top-notch golfing talent, fostering growth and development in the sport. Past winners include Olajide Owolabi, who emerged victorious as the overall gross winner in the 24th edition of the tournament.

He said; “The championship has significantly contributed to the growth of golf in Rivers State, promoting golf development, encouraging youth participation, and fostering community engagement. The tournament has also had a positive economic impact on the state, with benefits including sponsorship opportunities and job creation.”

He added: “Golfers interested in participating in the 2025 tournament can register for the event. The championship is open to golfers of all levels, and the organizers are expecting a strong turnout.

“The 2025 Port Harcourt Amateur Open Golf Championship promises to be an exciting and entertaining experience for participants and spectators alike. With its rich history and positive impact on the state, the championship continues to be a significant contributor to the growth of sports in Rivers State and beyond,” he said.

