RULAAC calls on IGP to resolve confusion, ensure justice , provide closure for family of late Inspector Shedrack Amechi

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) has expressed deep concern over the confusion and uncertainty surrounding the tragic death of Inspector Shedrack Amechi, who was killed on Wednesday, 27th August 2025, while carrying out his lawful duty at Amaeze, Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

From the outset, reports indicated that Inspector Amechi was fatally shot by a bullet fired from a rifle belonging to an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

However, more recent accounts suggest that he may have been killed by a bullet discharged from a fellow police officer’s firearm during the scuffle between personnel of the two agencies.

This disturbing contradiction has left the Amaechi family traumatized, confused, and uncertain about who bears responsibility for the death of their son and breadwinner.

The family deserves clarity, closure, and justice. A diligent, credible, and transparent investigation should by now have resolved these conflicting accounts.

Instead, the needless controversy persists, prolonging the family’s pain and raising serious questions about institutional accountability.

RULAAC therefore calls on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), under whose purview the matter is currently– as confirmed by the Ebonyi State Police Command – to take firm, clear, and unequivocal action by:

Ordering a prompt and conclusive investigation to establish the actual circumstances of Inspector Amaechi’s death and resolve the contradictions.

Communicating clearly to the family the outcome of the investigation and the role the Nigeria Police Force will play in assuming burial obligations and providing the entitlements due to the family of a fallen officer.

Ensuring accountability by bringing all those responsible to justice, whether NSCDC operatives or police personnel, to restore confidence and prevent further inter-agency hostility.

Guaranteeing that the family of Inspector Amaechi receives adequate redress, benefits, and recognition, in line with institutional commitments to officers who lose their lives in the line of duty.

The Amaechi family is currently left in limbo, unable to proceed with burial arrangements for their son due to uncertainty about the position of the Police Force.

The IGP must break this silence, take a firm stand, and provide the grieving family with the assurance and support they need to lay their son to rest with dignity.

RULAAC will continue to monitor developments closely and insists that justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done in this case.

For a better society

