Remi Tinubu flags off distribution of over N2bn worth of sanitary pads nationwide

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday flagged off the distribution of 370,000 sanitary pads worth of N2,550,297,150bn for school girls in rural communities across the 36 states and FCT, Abuja.

Speaking during the official launch under her Renewed Hope Initiative “Flow with Confidence,” Mrs Remi Tinubu who was represented by the Lagos State First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, noted the programme is a vital menstrual health intervention designed to empower school girls, especially in rural communities.

The flag off took place at the State House, Alausa, where schoolgirls, together with government official,s attended.

According to Lagos First who read Senator Tinubu’s speech, stated the programme is to promote knowledge, dignity and confidence through improved menstrual hygiene.

The programme was launched simultaneously on Thursday in Borno, Cross River, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Kebbi, and Lagos States. It is expected that other States will also be launching as soon as they get their supplies.

The First Lady said, “In today’s modern world, no girl should have to miss school because of her inability to afford sanitary products. It is unacceptable that our girls still continue to face significant challenges during their menstrual cycle, especially those in rural communities, who miss school days every month because they cannot afford sanitary pads.

“Some who attend resort to using unsafe and unhygienic alternatives, while others stay at home altogether, falling behind in their studies and, in some cases, eventually drop out of school.This trend must end, and this intervention, under the Education framework of the Renewed Hope Initiative is aimed at doing just that.

“We will be distributing one-year supply of disposable sanitary pads to Three Hundred and Seventy Thousand (370,000) school girls in rural communities across the nation at the end of this programme.

“All States and the Federal Capital Territory will receive 10,000 packs each through the State First Ladies and RHI Coordinators. This is to support our girls in rural communities and those who are unable to afford sanitary pads.

“We chose disposable sanitary pads because it offer a simple, hygienic option that offers better health benefits for a woman’s reproductive well-being.

“For us at the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), we believe that no girl should ever have to choose between her dignity and her education.”

She therefore urged the Chairmen of Local Government Areas to take ownership of the intervention by ensuring that the pads get to deserving girls in the rural communities. “The pads are not to be sold under any circumstance,” Olufemi Tinubu warned.

Continuing, the First Lady noted, “The Renewed Hope Initiative spent a total of Two Billion, Five Hundred and Fifty Million, Two Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Fifty Naira (N2,550,297,150) to procure these customised disposable sanitary pads from a local manufacturing Company, Uniglory Nigeria Limited in Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

She urged corporate organisations, parastatals and agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians to key into the programme so that many more girls can be reached and empowered.

The First Lady also urged the traditional, religious and community leaders to monitor the distribution exercise in the communities to support the girls to grow into responsible and informed adults.

She charged the beneficiaries to make the most of it, saying “Stay in school, study hard, support one another and never allow shame or stigma to take away your confidence. Use this opportunity to pursue your dreams boldly, because you are the future of this nation and I believe in you.”

In his welcome address, the Lagos Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Jamiu Alli-Balogun said the programme emphasized the concern the First Lady had for the girls especially at the grassroots.

Alli-Balogun, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Abisola Adegbite noted that it was a challenge in the past for girls to understand their menstrual cycles.

While commending the First Lady for the initiative, the Commissioner added that the event underscored the seriousness attached to girl-child education.

