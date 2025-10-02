Nollywood producer Chibuzor to groom young talents amid rising actor Fees

Nollywood producer and actor Emelu Simon Chibuzor is taking a bold step to groom young talents due to the increasing fees of A-list actors.

Chibuzor laments that A-list actors’ fees have become unaffordable due to the influence of YouTube and the country’s economy.

“I have personally decided to recruit raw talents home and abroad to groom them. Nobody was born a movie star so I want to discover new talents.

“I am looking for people who needs opportunity in the movie industry. Those are the people I want to reach out to. By so doing, I would still be in the business of producing movies,” Chibuzor said.

Having contributed significantly to Nollywood, Chibuzor now sets his sights on breaking into Hollywood and becoming one of the top producers and actors globally .

Recall that Chibuzor discovered the likes of Zubby Michael, Queen Nwokoye, Oynii Alex, among others and producing over 200 movies.He has won many awards, including 2013:City People Movie Marketer of the year