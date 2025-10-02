NASS members plead for unity, patriotism as Nigeria marks 65th independence anniversary

.Assures on brighter future for citizens

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

A member of the House of Representatives representing Onitsha North/South Federal Constituency, Anambra State,

Hon Engr. Emeka Idu, during the celebration of 65th Independence of Nigeria, pleaded to Nigerians to embrace unity, tolerance, and patriotism as the bedrock for national progress.

Hon. Idu who made the plea in his independence day message expressed gratitude to God and appreciation for the resilience, patriotism, and commitment of the Nigerian people over the years.

He acknowledged that Nigeria’s journey since independence has not been without contradictions, challenges, and setbacks, but maintained that these trials have only made the country stronger and more determined to fulfill its destiny.

His words, “Over the decades, we have witnessed betrayals of trust, dashed hopes, and missed opportunities and yet, what has remained constant is the indomitable Nigerian spirit, a spirit that keeps pushing for peace, stability, security, sustainable development, and democracy. The sanctity of our nation has remained intact and strong because of our collective will to remain united.”

The lawmaker disclosed that the founding vision of Nigeria was to create a nation where no citizen is oppressed and where opportunities abound for all to reach their full creative and productive potentials.

He urged Nigerians to recommit themselves to this vision by confronting corruption, mismanagement, and divisive tendencies with renewed determination.

He called for tolerance and mutual understanding among Nigerians emphasizing that progress can only be achieved through collective responsibility and a shared sense of nationhood.

He reminded citizens that October 1st is not just a public holiday but a symbolic day for rekindling patriotism, freedom, peace, and love.

“Let us see Independence Day as a call to renew our resolve to live together in harmony as one family under God. In unity lies our strength, and in tolerance lies the key to peaceful coexistence,” he posited