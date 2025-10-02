Kogi: Death toll in Ibaji boat mishap rises to 36

24.3 C
October 2, 2025
NASS members plead for unity, patriotism as Nigeria marks 65th independence anniversary

Metro news

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has confirmed the death of 36 persons in a boat mishap involving traders, children and some other residents of Onugwa community in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident happened when a fully loaded passenger boat capsized on River Niger, leaving 36 of the passengers dead and many others still missing.

The boat was carrying traders from Onugwa, to Ilushi market in Edo State when it capsized in the afternoon of Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

While giving update on the incident, NIWA said 45 of the passengers of the ill-fated boat were rescued.

However, NIWA, cannot give the exact number of passengers on board the boat when it capsized.

Also among the victims are those who came for a burial ceremony in Onugwa and were returning to base.

Kogi State government had earlier in the day claimed that 26 passengers lost their lives in the boat incident.

Shortly after the incident, five survivors were recorded while 20 lifeless bodies were also recovered.

