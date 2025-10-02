Int’l Women Power Conference appoints Sierra Leone Leadership team ahead of 10th edition in  Gambia

The International Women Power Conference (IWPC), a leading global platform dedicated to advancing women’s leadership, empowerment, and inclusion, has announced the appointment of its Sierra Leone country leadership team.

Mrs. Millicent Kargbo has been named Country Chairperson, with Edward JD Alpha appointed as Country Coordinator, and Mariama Sahid as the Country Youth Coordinator. The appointments mark a significant step in strengthening IWPC’s presence and impact in Sierra Leone, as the global movement prepares for its landmark 10th edition.

The International Women Power Conference is an initiative of the International Goodwill Ambassador Club, headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. Since its inception, the Conference has served as a platform to celebrate women leaders, highlight innovations, and inspire collaborative efforts toward gender equity across Africa and beyond.

The 10th edition of the IWPC is scheduled to hold in The Gambia from November 26 to 28, 2025, bringing together women leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and youth from across the continent. The conference will feature high-level dialogues, cultural showcases, capacity-building workshops, and the Global Leading Women Awards, which honour outstanding women making transformative impacts in their fields.

Speaking on the appointments, Global President of the International Women Power Conference, Amb. Dr. Chris Oko Odey, praised the leadership capacity of the new Sierra Leone team.

“These appointments reflect our commitment to building strong national structures that will carry the message of empowerment to every corner of Africa,” Dr. Odey said. “Mrs. Millicent Kargbo, Mr. Edward JD Alpha, and Ms. Mariama Sahid have shown remarkable passion and leadership. I am confident they will inspire greater participation from Sierra Leone and ensure that the voices of women and youth are strongly represented at our 10th edition in The Gambia.”

The Sierra Leone appointments are expected to galvanize national participation at the November conference, where hundreds of delegates from around the world will converge to advance the cause of women’s leadership and development.

About the International Women Power Conference (IWPC)

The International Women Power Conference (IWPC) is a flagship initiative of the International Goodwill Ambassador Club, headquartered in Abuja, Nigeria. Launched in 2016, IWPC has grown into a premier platform celebrating women leaders and changemakers across Africa and beyond. Through conferences, leadership summits, and the prestigious Global Leading Women Awards, IWPC promotes empowerment, collaboration, and innovation among women, youth, and communities worldwide.

Nigeria Headquarters – Abuja

International Women Power Conference (IWPC)

Email: iwpconference2016@gmail.com

Phone: +234 8033468079

Website:www.womenpowerconference.org

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2