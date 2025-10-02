24.3 C
Photo Gallery

Enugwu- Ukwu community development union women wing ,Annual General Meeting / women empowerment held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0136

L-r …President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union  (ECDU) Women’s wing Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Ozonkpu Stephen Okekearu   (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh), Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu  Ekwunife, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka, all presenting a Cheque of three hundred thousand Naira to  Mrs Okoye Hope Nwakaego for Empowerment, during the  Annual General Meeting / ‘ Empower a Woman’  organised by ECDU held in Lagos on 29/9/2025…  PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r …President , Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union  (ECDU)   Women Wing Lagos Branch , Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, Ozonkpu Stephen Okekearu  (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh), Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu  Ekwunife and Ozonkpu Godson Emoka, all presenting a Cheque of three hundred thousand Naira to  Mrs  Adaora Okeke for Empowerment.
L-r …President , Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union  (ECDU)   Women wing Lagos Branch , Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Ozonkpu Stephen Okekearu  (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh), Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu  Ekwunife, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka, all presenting a Cheque of three hundred thousand Naira to  Mrs  Udoka Okafor for Empowerment.
L-r… President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union  (ECDU) Women’s wing, Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh) Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu   Ekwunife, presenting a Sewing Machine to  Mrs Ebele Ifekandu, donated by Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.
 L-r… President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union  (ECDU) Women’s wing Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh) Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu  Ekwunife, presenting a Sewing Machine to  Mrs  Nwadinobi Ngozi, donated by Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.
President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union  (ECDU) Women Wing Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh) Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu   Ekwunife, both middle, pose with a cross-section of the women, all presented with a Cheque of three hundred thousand Naira to  Mrs  Adaora Okeke for Empowerment.
President , Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union  (ECDU)   Women Wing, Lagos Branch , Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh) Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu  Ekwunife, both middle, pose with the beneficiary of the  Sewing Machine, donated by   (Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha) during the  Annual General Meeting / ‘ Empower a Woman’  Organized by (ECDU)    held in Lagos on 29/9/2025…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

