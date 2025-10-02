Enugwu- Ukwu community development union women wing ,Annual General Meeting / women empowerment held in Lagos

L-r …President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Women’s wing Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Ozonkpu Stephen Okekearu (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh), Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu Ekwunife, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka, all presenting a Cheque of three hundred thousand Naira to Mrs Okoye Hope Nwakaego for Empowerment, during the Annual General Meeting / ‘ Empower a Woman’ organised by ECDU held in Lagos on 29/9/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r… President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Women’s wing, Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh) Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu Ekwunife, presenting a Sewing Machine to Mrs Ebele Ifekandu, donated by Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

President , Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Women Wing, Lagos Branch , Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata, (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh) Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu Ekwunife, both middle, pose with the beneficiary of the Sewing Machine, donated by (Honourable Minister of State for Labour, Hon Barr. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha) during the Annual General Meeting / ‘ Empower a Woman’ Organized by (ECDU) held in Lagos on 29/9/2025…PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .