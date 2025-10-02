Enugwu- Ukwu community development union women wing ,Annual General Meeting / women empowerment held in Lagos

L-r …President, Enugwu-Ukwu Community Development Union (ECDU) Women’s wing Lagos Branch, Engr. Dr. Felicia Agubata; Ozonkpu Stephen Okekearu (representative of Igwe Ralph Obumnemeh Ekpeh), Ozonkpu Chief Barr Jude Ozonkpu Ekwunife, Ozonkpu Godson Emoka, all presenting a Cheque of three hundred thousand Naira to Mrs Okoye Hope Nwakaego for Empowerment, during the Annual General Meeting / ‘ Empower a Woman’ organised by ECDU held in Lagos on 29/9/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .
For a better society
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2