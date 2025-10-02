24.3 C
Lagos
October 2, 2025
Trending now

Nollywood producer Chibuzor to groom young talents amid rising actor Fees

House Committee Commends NDPHC for High Safety Standards at Calabar Power Plant

 Tinubu commissions renovated national theatre, says no honour too big for Soyinka

Nnamdi Ezeigbo : Entrepreneur with a difference

Enugwu- Ukwu community development union women wing ,Annual General Meeting / women…

Deputy speaker with Taiwans Medical team during outreach programme in Bende Abia

Kogi: Death toll in Ibaji boat mishap rises to 36

Apostle Sam C. Godwin criticizes Nigerian leadership at 65th Independence Anniversary

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 2, 2025

NASS members plead for unity, patriotism as Nigeria marks 65th independence anniversary

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy speaker with Taiwans Medical team during outreach programme in Bende Abia

by Peter Anayo0128

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu  [ middle] in green T-shirt in group photographs] with the Taiwanese Medical team during their outreach programme in Bende, Abia state.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Nigerian Society of Engineers, Victoria Island Branch (NSEVI) inauguration as Special Marshals of the Federal Road Safety Corps  in Lagos

NewChampion

 Budget Defence on Regional Development, House of Reps committee held  in Abuja 

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, January 9, 2024

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO