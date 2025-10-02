CAN inaugurates new officials

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State Chapter, on Wednesday, October 1st, 2025, successfully held its Executive Inaugural Service at the CAN Secretariat, Jalingo.

The event, which took place on the same day Nigeria marked her 65th Independence Anniversary, was presided over under the leadership of Very Rev. Fr. Dr. Williams Peter Awoshiri, who serves as the State Chairman of CAN.

The service brought together clergymen, dignitaries, Christian faithfuls, and well-wishers from across the state in a spirit of thanksgiving and unity.

It featured prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Taraba and Nigeria, as well as the formal inauguration of the newly elected executive members of CAN.

In his address, Rev. Fr. Awoshiri described the dual celebration as historic, noting that the independence commemoration and the inauguration of the new executive present an opportunity to strengthen both spiritual and national commitment.

He further urged Christians and all Nigerians to remain steadfast in faith, uphold unity, and work together for the advancement of the nation.

“As CAN, we must champion the course of Christian unity that translate into sensible neighborhood with other faith traditions and standing in one voice as the conscience of our society, a moral probe, a strong voice of truth and justice. We must bring hope to our people.

“We declare our readiness to partner with government at all levels in promoting good governance, peaceful coexistence and sustainable development.

“Let us rise above denominational barriers.

“We extend the hand of fellowship to our Muslim brothers and sisters, and indeed to all other faith communities in building a Taraba anchored on peace, tolerance and mutual respect.

“Let us embrace one another in love. Let us support one another in faith. Let us work together for a common good of all. If we do this, I am confident that CAN in Taraba State will become a beacon of light and catalyst for positive transformation in our land – he said.

“Development cannot thrive where there is division or conflict, But when we embrace peace, we unlock opportunities for education, healthcare, economic empowerment and social progress.

“The Church cannot do it alone, the government cannot do it alone, but together with mutual respect, dialogue and collaboration, we can build a Taraba State where justice flows like a river, where peace reigns in every community and where every citizen has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and hope.

The CAN Chairman pointed out that the Secretariat required renewal and a facelift, adding that it does not fully reflect the glory and excellence aspired to in the body of Christ.

“To achieve this, we need the support of everyone.

“We call upon government at all levels, the private sector, development partners, the Christian community and all men and women of goodwill to support this noble project.

Let me assure you that no contribution is too small, for every gift and prayer will add value and help us achieve this dream.

Together we can turn this Secretariat into a center of excellence that will stand as a legacy for generation of Christians yet unborn – he added.

In his remarks, the Taraba State Governor, represented by his Special Adviser on Christian Religious Matters, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Sunday Muke, congratulated the new CAN executives on their emergence and assured them of his administration’s partnership in promoting unity across the state.

He expressed optimism that the officials would foster greater unity and growth within the Christian community in Taraba.

The newly inaugurated CAN executives are:

Rev. Fr. Dr. Williams Awoshiri (Chairman)

Rev. Samuel Ibrahim Jatau (CCN) – Vice Chairman

Rev. Dr. Nelson Dunah (CPFN/PFN) – Secretary

Rev. Samaila Tsapta (TEKAN/ECWA) – Assistant Secretary

Apostle Sunday Adetiba (OAIC) – Treasurer.

The event was graced by former Governor of Taraba State, Rev. Dr. Jolly T. Nyame, CAN Northeast Zonal Vice Chairman, Jeconiah Gilbert, commissioners, and other key Christian stakeholders.

The atmosphere was marked with praise, worship, and renewed dedication as CAN Taraba pledged to continue promoting Christian unity, peace, and socio-spiritual development in the state.

