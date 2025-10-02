Atiku spits fire: I will not step down for anybody

27.1 C
by Peter Anayo

 

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

 

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has denied ever offering to step down for anybody for the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku was quoted by a BBC Hausa Service report to have allegedly offered to step down for younger aspirants during the selection process of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), leading to the next election.

The former vice president, in a statement signed by Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser described the report as false and mischievous.
The statement reads in full: “It has become necessary to clarify certain misrepresentations arising from the reportage of an interview granted by His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, to the BBC Hausa Service by some sections of the media.

“After a thorough review of both the video and transcripts of the interview – in the original Hausa and the English translation – it is evident that at no point did the former Vice President expressly state, suggest, or even imply that he intends to step down for anyone.

“What Atiku Abubakar clearly and unambiguously said was that young people, as well as other prospective presidential aspirants, are free to enter the contest.

He further stressed that if a young candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without any hesitation.

“While interpretative journalism is a legitimate aspect of reporting, stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable and must not be encouraged.

“For the records, therefore, the insinuations attributed to the Wazirin Adamawa from his BBC Hausa interview are inaccurate and do not reflect what he actually said.”

The Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar concluded by advising newsmen to be sensitive to the likely effects of their reports on national unity and the peace of the country pointing out that Atiku Abubakar remains a candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

 

