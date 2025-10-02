Assemblies of God Church Isolo @ 50 / Book Presentation held in Lagos

L-r… Special Guest. General Overseer, Wordbase Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; Guest Speaker, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Badagry District, Treasurer, Rev Adiele Chukwuemeka; Assemblies of God, District treasurer Lagos west/ Senior Pastor in Charge Assemblies of God Church (AGC) isolo Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel his wife Mrs Regina Iroatu; Lagos West District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev innocent Ehiametalor Edoror; his wife Rev Mrs Gracious Edoror, during the 50th years anniversary / Book Presentation of AGC isolo ( City of Refuge ) held in Lagos on 22/9/2025. PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Assemblies of God, District treasurer Lagos west/ Senior Pastor in Charge Assemblies of God Church (AGC) isolo Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel, his wife Mrs Regina Iroatu; Lagos West District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Innocent Ehiametalor Edoror, his wife Rev Mrs Gracious Edoror; Chairman of the occasion Rev Eme Tasie, his wife Mrs. Ugo Eme Tasie.

L-r …Special Guest. General Overseer, Wordbase Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; Guest Speaker, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Badagry District, Treasurer, Rev Adiele Chukwuemeka; Assemblies of God, District treasurer Lagos west/ Senior Pastor in Charge Assemblies of God Church (AGC) isolo Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel; Chairman of the Occasion, Rev Eme Tasie; Lagos West District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev Innocent Ehiametalor Edoror.

L-r… Assemblies of God, District Secretary Lagos West/ Rev. Owolabi Zacchaeus ; Assistant District Superintendent, Lagos West District. Assemblies of God Church, Rev. Shedrack Nwosu, his wife, Rev (Mrs) Queen Chino Nwosu.

L-r …Mrs Victory Tuesday, her husband Rev.Tuesday Eselehaton; Rev Adewuyi Amos and his wife Mrs Adejoke.

L-r… Rev Adewuyi Amos; Mr Agbo Leonard; Rev Eme Tasie; Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel and Rev Innocent Ehiametalor Edoror, during the launching of the book ‘EBENEZER.

From the 3rd left… Chief launcher Mr Agbo Leonard, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka, and others during the launching of the book ‘EBENEZER.

L-r… Deacon Emmanuel Odimba; Ambassador CY Onyekwere; Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel; Ambassador Azu Ude Anyanso and Mr Chimeziem Anyanwu.

L-r… General Overseer, Wordbase Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; Present award to (Revd Peter Abong Agianpuye in recognition of his service to God and the Church as a Senior Pastor from 2007-2010) received by his son Rev Victor and Barrister Amaka Agianpuye.

From the 1st person closest to the center . Assemblies of God, District treasurer Lagos west/ Senior Pastor in Charge Assemblies of God Church (AGC) isolo Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel; Chairman of the Occasion Rev Eme Tasie; Lagos West District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev Innocent Ehiametalor Edoror, his wife Rev Mrs Gracious Edoror, and others during the cutting of the cake to Celebrant the 50th anniversary / Book Presentation of AGC isolo ( City of Refuge ).

L-r… Mr Odion Julius and his wife, Mrs Odion Florence.

L-r …General Overseer, Wordbase Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; present award to ( late Revd Moses Chukwuemeka Nkemka in recognition of his service to God and the Church as a Senior Pastor from 2000-2007) received by his Son, Pastor Caleb Nkemka.

L-r …Presbyter, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos West District Rev. Tuesday Eselehaton, presenting an award to Mummy Grace Ukaegbu for her long-standing service in the Lord at AGC Isolo church for 49 years.

Cross Section of Choristers Singing Melody to God led by Princesses Ihedinma Ugorji.

L-r … Presbyter , Assemblies of God Nigeria, Lagos West District . Rev. Tuesday Eselehaton is presenting an award to Mummy Ngozi Nwanyioma Odimba. For her long-standing Service in the Lord at AGC Isolo Church for 48 years.

Rev Okey Onuchukwu, his wife, Mrs Uchey.

L-R …General Overseer, Wordbase Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; presenting an award to ( Rev Edet Udofe Ekanem), in recognition of his service to God and the Church as a Senior Pastor from 1993-1995, received by his Son, Pastor Elijah Ekanem.

Assemblies of God, District treasurer Lagos west/ Senior Pastor in Charge Assemblies of God Church (AGC) isolo Rev Dr Iroatu Godson Chukwuma Samuel, (middle) Pose with Church Board of AGC isolo.

L-R …General Overseer, Wordbase Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka; Presenting the award to ( Rev. Dr. Francis Okeremgbo, in recognition of his service to God and the Church as a Senior Pastor from 2011-2021) received by Mrs Victoria Okeremgbo (wife) and Deaconess Joy Enyi.

Cross Section of Worshipers, during the 50th years anniversary / Book Presentation of EBENEZER AGC isolo ( City of Refuge ) held in Lagos on 22/9/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

