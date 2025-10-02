Apostle Sam C. Godwin criticizes Nigerian leadership at 65th Independence Anniversary

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary, Apostle Sam C. Godwin, General Overseer of Revival Intercessors Ministries, delivered a scathing critique of the nation’s leadership and governance, lamenting what he described as decades of missed opportunities and mismanagement.

Speaking to his congregation during the Independence commemoration, Apostle Godwin condemned the culture of celebrating minor projects as major national achievements, insisting that such practices reflect how far the nation has fallen behind global standards.

“This country should be ashamed that commissioning roads, boreholes, and other basic projects are seen as great achievements. Spending millions to commission roads is a travesty. Other nations have moved forward, but here leaders are living large while the people remain in poverty,” he declared.

Drawing from biblical examples, the cleric cited the story of Joseph and Pharaoh in Egypt, highlighting how visionary leadership and openness to external wisdom led to prosperity.

“God gave Pharaoh a revelation, and though Joseph was not an Egyptian, he entrusted him with leadership. That decision saved the nation. Nigeria, on the other hand, is crippled by selfishness and tribalism. These vices will continue to kill our national vision,” he warned.

The Apostle criticized Nigerian politics, describing it as a game of selfish interests rather than national progress. He accused leaders of traveling abroad to witness better governance yet failing to replicate the same systems at home.

“Politics today is more about division along tribal and religious lines than about development. At 65, the president and the legislature must restore the confidence of Nigerians. Citizens have lost faith in the country, and this is a national tragedy,” he lamented.

Expressing disappointment in the government’s Independence Day activities, Apostle Godwin noted that public enthusiasm for the celebration has significantly dwindled in the last decade.

“Today, many Nigerians no longer care about Independence. The love for this country has died down, and politicians are responsible,” he said.

The cleric also faulted President Tinubu’s Independence Day address, dismissing it as hollow and lacking in actionable solutions.

“Mr. President, the address you read today lacked action. You have raised people’s hopes but delivered nothing tangible. Meanwhile, citizens are being murdered and buried in mass graves, and nothing is being done,” he stated.

Apostle Godwin concluded by urging Nigerian leaders to abandon selfishness, embrace unity, and deliver genuine governance that restores hope to the nation.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2