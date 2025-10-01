23.8 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Uncategorized

UKA upholds discipline with suspension of Senior Leader Dr. Stephen Mukuka Kabeya Nkoloso

by Peter Anayo0135

The United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) has announced a leadership decision that underscores the Sovereign Nation’s commitment to discipline, order, and principled governance.

In a statement issued today, October 1st 2025 Emperor Dr. Solomon Uchenna Wining, Supreme Leader of the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA) and head of UNA’s supreme authority, confirmed the temporary suspension of Professor Dr. Stephen Mukuka Kabeya Nkoloso, the deputy speaker house of Common.

> “UKA remains dedicated to the principles of unity and discipline,” Dr. Wining said. “After careful consideration and in accordance with the mandate of the ICC Royal Court of the United Kingdom of Atlantis, we have taken the step to suspend Dr. Nkoloso for three months following actions deemed to challenge the established order and leadership.”

Dr. Wining emphasised that the measure is corrective rather than punitive, aimed at maintaining harmony within the organisation’s leadership.

“This decision, effective October 1, 2025 , reflects our unwavering commitment to uphold our code of conduct,” Dr. Wining added. “We hope that Dr. Nkoloso will use this period of reflection to reconcile with the organisation, offer a formal apology, and return to serve with renewed dedication.”

The UKA leadership noted that this decision demonstrates the Sovereign Nation’s resolve to ensure that no individual is above its guiding principles and that all leaders are held accountable to the same standards of conduct.

The United Kingdom of Atlantis (UNA) is a Sovereign Nation under Morich Empire dedicated to advancing global unity, peace, and cultural cooperation.

Founded in the early 21st century, UKA seeks to bring together leaders, communities, and institutions to address pressing social challenges, promote humanitarian outreach, and foster intercultural dialogue.

UKA’s governance includes a Supreme Council, regional directors, and specialised representatives across continents. Closely allied with the United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), it emphasises principled leadership, discipline, and respect for cultural heritage.

While UKA is not affiliated with the United Nations (UN), it continues to attract attention globally for its distinctive vision of order, ethics, and collaborative development.

 

