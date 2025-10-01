PENGASSAN suspends strike as Dangote agrees to recall sacked workers

23.8 C
by Peter Anayo0163

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has reached an agreement to suspend two-day action against Dangote Refinery.

This followed a decision by the Dangote Group to recall its workers dismissed for belonging to PENGASSAN.

It came after a marathon meeting, held on Monday and Tuesday, between the Federal Government, PENGASSAN and Dangote Refinery.

In his speech, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Dingyadi, reminded both parties that “the right of workers to unionise in accordance with Nigerian law must be respected.”

Part of the communique after the meeting revealed three key positions: Dangote Group would immediately start the reabsorption of sacked workers, and PENGASSAN would suspend the strike and end workers’ victimisation.

“Reabsorption of Workers: The Dangote Group management will immediately start the process of taking the disengaged staff to other companies within the Dangote Group, with no loss of pay,” the communique read.

“No Victimisation: Both sides agreed that “no worker will be victimised arising from their role in the impasse.”

PENGASSAN also confirmed that it would “start the process of calling off the strike”.

PENGASSAN bad on Sunday announced a strike, directing its members to cut gas and crude supply to Dangote Refinery.

PENGASSAN’s strike was a response to Dangote Refinery’s sacking of workers for voluntarily joining the union.

 

