Nigerian girls get a Fun-Filled Boost into STEM groundbreaking APWEN Initiative

From left… Representative Worley foundation, Ochomma Okwo; Chairman the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN), Lagos Chapter, Engr Bosede Oyekunle; Principal, Girls Senior High School Agege (ANCOPSS Chairman Agege Zone), Mrs Rasheed Modinat Motunrayo; President, (APWEN), Engr Dr. Adebisi Osim; Worley Project Manager, Engr Adedoyin Talabi and Technical Secretary, (APWEN), Engr Dr. Tolulope Erinosho, during the APWEN FunSTEM on Expanding Horzon in Stem Education and Professional Development Across Nigeria at Girl Senior High School at Agege in Lagos on 30/9/2025.

CHINYERE IKEANYI

In a bold move to revolutionize science education for young girls, the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) launched a game-changing play-based programme on Tuesday, inspiring 160 secondary school girls in Lagos to see STEM as their future — not just a subject, but an exciting adventure. Hosted at Girls Senior High School, Iyana Ipaja, and sponsored by Worley Foundation.

The event, dubbed:’ Delivering Sustainable Change*, is part of the FunSTEM 2.0 forum,a trailblazing effort to inject fun and excitement into learning.

Led by APWEN President Dr. Adebisi Osim, the initiative aims to shatter stereotypes and boost female participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — the vital gateways to Nigeria’s future innovations. With a theme focused on “Expanding Horizons in STEM Education and Professional Development Across Nigeria”,the programme attracted 50 teachers and APWEN members as trainees, emphasizing hands-on activities that turn waste into art and demonstrate renewable energy solutions.

Waste Museum Director Jumoke Olowowaste wowed students with creative projects transforming waste into jewelry and household items, declaring, “Waste is not waste until you waste it. You can turn all waste into art.” Meanwhile, Mrs. Tolulope Erinosho led practical demos on solar, wind, and electricity generation, sparking curiosity about sustainable energy.

Osim highlighted the urgent need to empower more girls in STEM, revealing that, despite progress, women still constitute only 35% of global STEM students, according to UNESCO. She proudly recounted APWEN’s growth to over 3,000 members and stressed that nurturing young female engineers is crucial for Nigeria’s fight against climate change, renewable energy development, and digital innovation.

“Imagine a girl tinkering with a solar-powered device in a rural community today — tomorrow, she could be designing Nigeria’s smart cities,” Osim enthused. The Lagos edition brought together students from 13 schools, alongside teachers and engineers, fostering leadership, digital skills, and gender inclusivity.

Lagos Chapter Chairwoman Mrs. Oyekunle, also Worley Project Champion, emphasized the importance of fun in sparking interest, while Worley’s Megha highlighted the importance of STEM for environmental and technological progress. Inclusivity was reinforced by Delta Afrik Engineering’s Adedoyin Talabi, who revealed that 25% of slots were reserved for boys, and stressed that studying engineering doesn’t diminish femininity.

This bold initiative signals a seismic shift in Nigeria’s educational landscape — transforming young girls from passive learners into the next generation of trailblazing women engineers, ready to shape the nation’s future.

