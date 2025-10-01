23.8 C
Politics

Nigeria @ 65: NNPP Chieftain tasks President Tinubu on economy, employment

by Peter Anayo0140

…Says condition of average Nigerian is pitiable

 

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve the state of the country’s economy as well as the provision of employment opportunities for graduates as Nigeria marks 65th years independence.

Ajadi said it is worrisome that the country’s economy continues to nosedive, despite having enough resources to have a robust economy in a democratic setting.

He also charged President Tinubu’s led administration to create job opportunities for teeming youths who are majorly graduates.

In a statement made available to journalists to mark the 65th Independence Anniversary, Ajadi stated that President Tinubu should use the occasion of the independence to have a retrospect and tell Nigerians what he has done to improve their livelihoods in the last two years.

He said the condition of an average Nigerian is pitiable, saying there is a need for President Tinubu’s administration to do all it could to improve the economy and save the masses from the present terrible conditions.

“I felicitate with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

But it is pitiable that after 65 years of independence, the living conditions of Nigerians are getting worse.

“Years ago even under the military, Nigeria was regarded as the giant of Africa. In the 70s, Naira was stronger than British Pounds and United States Dollars.

The economy was booming. Nigeria was exporting valuable agricultural products that fetched the country huge foreign exchange. There was ready made job opportunities even before youths completed their education but presently the reverse is the case.

“It is ironic that the past is glorious but the present is bad for an average Nigerian.

The question we need to ask is, how did we get to this sorry state of the economy?

“President Tinubu should look back and assess what he has done in the last two years to improve the economy and the welfare of Nigerians.

“I urge the government to fashion out ways of improving this economy, creating employment opportunities.

Years back, Naira’ was stronger compared to CFAs and Ghana Cedis, but the reverse is the case now. 65 Years as a toddler is the sad story of Nigeria”.

 

