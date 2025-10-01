Independence Anniversary: Nigeria needs common ground btw govt, citizens to achieve greatness- Sanwo-Olu

…As Lagos Assembly hails Tinubu over gradual economic recovery

IBRAHIM QUADRI

As Nigeria marks her 65th year of independence anniversary, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday called for synergy between the government and people, noting both must find common ground and have faith in each other so that the effort of one is supported wholeheartedly by the other.

Despite the early morning showers, government officials, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society groups, and school children all converged on the Lagos House, Marina, to honour the nation’s historic day.

At the anniversary, which wasa low-key but symbolic celebration, Sanwo-Olu inspected the parade mounted by officers of the Nigeria Police Force before addressing the gathering.

The Governor charged Nigerians to hold firmly to the ideals of unity, patriotism, and resilience, stressing that the progress of the nation depends on the collective resolve of its people.

He said the theme of this year’s celebration, “Nigeria at 65: All Hands on Deck for a Greater Nation”, is a wake-up call for citizens to look beyond differences and work together for national renewal.

The Governor reeled out strides made under his administration’s THEMES+ Agenda, which expands on social inclusion, gender equality, and youth empowerment, healthcare,infrastructure and Education

The Governor also reassured residents that Lagos would continue to stand with its people, especially in times of economic challenges, with interventions designed to protect the vulnerable.

Sanwo-Olu said, “Let me begin by congratulating every Lagosian on this occasion of our Country’s 65th Independence anniversary. I am proud of how much we have grown as a people and as a State; this occasion therefore calls for a sober reflection on the challenges we have and are overcoming as well as the victories we are celebrating.

“The theme of this anniversary “Nigeria @ 65, all hands-on deck for a greater nation” speaks to the fact that as a nation we have come to the realization that only if we genuinely work together can we make the breakthrough we have been yearning for. As Henry Ford said, “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.”

“This means that the government and people must find and have faith in each other so that the effort of one is supported wholeheartedly by the other and vice versa. As a government, we are acutely tuned to the needs and welfare of our citizens and we are working ceaselessly to meet their aspirations because we know that for a fact that our dear State can achieve its lofty goals only if we work together in complete synergy.”

Sanwo-Olu added, “The inception of this administration brought the THEMES Agenda which in collaboration with you all we were able to implement while working out areas that need improvement; and when we were given the mandate to return for a second term, we realized that we had to expand and enhance the THEMES Agenda to the THEMES+ agenda which meant doubling our pace and the magnitude of our progress in the original six Pillars and intensify our focus on social inclusion, gender equality and youth empowerment. The essence is to achieve twice the impact with more comprehensive development.

“Also, the addition of social inclusion in the THEMES+ Agenda has compelled us to be deliberate about protecting the weak and uplifting the vulnerable. In Lagos, we believe that no citizen should be left behind on the path to progress.

“This is why we have expanded the Lagos State Social Register, which now captures over one million households across all local governments. This register has become the backbone of our welfare interventions, ensuring that support truly gets to those who need it most. It has also been instrumental in advancing the directive of Mr. President that poor and vulnerable households should receive ₦75,000 in support, as well as the Federal Government’s direct cash transfer initiative. With this, relief is delivered in a transparent and impactful manner to indigent families, widows, the elderly, and persons with disabilities across our communities.

“We have also advanced the Ilera Eko Social Health Insurance Scheme, which guarantees affordable healthcare for children, pregnant women, and the aged, while maternal and child health services have been strengthened across our State. Through the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), thousands of Lagosians living with disabilities have benefitted from grants, scholarships, assistive devices, and vocational training — affirming our commitment to inclusion.”

Meanwhile, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have hailed President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the success story gradually being recorded in the economy as the nation marks her 65th Independence Anniversary.

The matter was raised during plenary on Tuesday under Matter of Urgent Public Importance by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Hon Noheem Adams, who recalled that the struggle for independence started in 1900 by the late Herbert Macaulay, while the late Chief Anthony Enahoro moved the motion for independence on the floor of the House of Assembly in 1953.

The lawmaker then commended President Bola Tinubu, who he said staked his life to recover the economy of the country.

“Our economy is gaining strength and inflation is reducing. We have cause to celebrate our independence.

“I also commend you as the Speaker of the House for being part of the success story of Nigeria as the then Chairman of the Conference of Speakers that saw to the implementation of financial autonomy for state house of assemblies.

“We should write a letter to the President of Nigeria for his role in nation building, write the National Assembly, commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his efforts in developing Lagos State, commend Speaker Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and the civil societies,” he said.

In his comments, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu said that on October 1, 1960, the flag of the country was unveiled and the country became a republic in 1963.

Yishawu said, “Today, the economy is recovering, student loans, tax reforms and others are part of the success stories of the country. In Lagos State, we have made laws on transportation, security, and others. Lagos has done well over the years, ” he said.

Also speaking, Hon Aro Moshood, said that Nigeria’s freedom in 1960 is one of the best things to happen to the nation.

He said that it’s not just about history, but that it’s about the spirit of unity, courage and progress.

In his contributions, Hon Stephen Ogundipe said that the nation must raise its voice in gratitude to pay tribute to Nigeria.

He said; “We praise our leaders who carried the torch and we appreciate the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu who stood firm when things were going wrong for the country. Even when he was outside the country, he still fought for the country to remain one. Let us renew our commitment to envision a stronger and united Nigeria.”

At the same time, the House commended the Lagos Police Command and the state Commissioner of Police, CP Jimoh Moshood, in a motion moved by the Chairman Committee on Informantion and Strategy, Hon Ogundipe, for their responses to security issues in the state.

Ogundipe recalled that officers of the Lagos State Police Command acted swiftly to a robbery incident on Allen Avenue where a businessman was robbed in daylight.

He said that the suspect was arrested in Epe later by men of the Lagos State Police Command.

“We need to work more on our community awareness on security. We need proactive prevention and we should have safety protocols in our schools and engage more with our security personnel.

“We need to sustain our investment as Lagos is a growing megacity. So many states have been coming to Lagos to learn from us.”

