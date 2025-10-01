23.8 C
Education

Education Minister resolves Fed Polytechnic Ekowe dispute, fixes resumption for Oct. 6

by Peter Anayo0135

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The minister of education, Dr Tunji Alausa, has resolved the lingering labour dispute at the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The minister had summoned parties to the industrial dispute that left the Polytechnic located on the banks of River Nun in Bayelsa shut since July 11 to a mediatory meeting on Sept. 29.

After exhaustively listening to the workers’ representatives, management, and Alausa, fixed a resumption date of Oct. 6.

Chairmen and secretaries of the three unions in the polytechnic, the rector and the governing council chairman attended the meeting held in Abuja.

The unions are the Non-Academic Staff Union, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the polytechnic.

It was also gathered that the minister directed the governing council to set up a fresh panel to investigate sundry allegations levelled against the rector by the unions, the panel was mandated to report its findings in three weeks.

The meeting was sequel to a joint petition to the minister over suspension of a governing council meeting to resolve the labour dispute on the grounds of insecurity.

The workers had in the petition submitted that the claim of insecurity was a ploy to avert a pending probe of allegations against the rector, as there was no security threat in Bayelsa to warrant suspension when the council members were already in town for the meeting.

The unions had said that only the suspension, pending investigation of the rector, Dr Agbabiaka Lukman, will guarantee industrial harmony to the institution.

The workers had kept the institution under lock for alleged violation of the Polytechnic Act by the rector, who took the three unions to court over labour disputes, whereas the governing council was statutorily mandated under the Act to handle labour-related matters.

When contacted for an update on the face-off, Mr Nimizuo Pereseigha, public relations officer of the tertiary institution, declined comment.

 

