APC governorship aspirants to pay N50m for forms as party releases timetable for Osun election

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has again beaten other political parties by releasing its schedule of activities and timetable for the Osun 2026 governorship election early.

According to the timetable, which was released on Tuesday evening, aspirants for the governorship election are to pay N50 million, comprising N40 million for Nomination forms and N10 million for Expression of Interest forms.

Female governorship aspirants and persons with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only, while the Expression of Interest forms will be issued to them free of charge.

Also, youths aged between 25 and 40 years are to pay only 50% of the cost of nomination forms while the expression-of-interest forms will also be free for them.

The statement said the sale of governorship forms will commence on Wednesday, November 12 and terminate on Wednesda, November 26, 2025, but the exercise will be preceded by a statewide update of the state membership registrar of the party to enable the APC to ascertain the actual number of its registered members.

The Osun APC primary election has been fixed for Saturday, 13th December 2025, while a state congress to ratify the result of the gubernatorial primary election will take place on Sunday, 14th December in compliance with Article 84 (4) (b) (c) of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended.

The party assured that all relevant laws governing ward, local government and state primary elections will be fully respected.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2