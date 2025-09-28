Oyebamiji, Oyetola, Ayodeji, others bag AAWSG award

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The All APC Women Support Group (AAWSG), South West Nigeria, has honoured the Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Bola Oyebamiji, former Osun First Lady, Kafayat Oyetola, a party chieftain, Ghaffar Ayodeji and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their contributions to the party’s growth and societal development.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, the Chairperson of the AAWSG, Oyenike Saulawa, described the awardees as exemplary figures whose efforts have strengthened the APC across the South West.

She also commended Ayodeji for his youth-focused mobilization, support for women’s empowerment, and humanitarian gestures that have re-energized party confidence in Ede Land and Osun State.

She added that Ghaffar’s contributions have given rise to a new found hope for the women in the society most especially within the All Progressives Congress, just as his gestures mirror the essence of the prestigious award bestowed upon him.

In his remarks, Ayodeji lauded the women’s group for the recognition, reassuring his continued commitment to supporting the party and society.

In his words, “I want to sincerely thank the leadership of the All APC Women’s Support Group (AAWSG) for this prestigious recognition today. The award is a testament that our little efforts at making a difference and bringing change to our community are being felt and recognized.

“I am elated and glad to receive this award here today and I make bold to say that this award would spur us to do more for our people, youths, women, children, the aged and the less privileged would not be left out of developmental programmes. We will also contribute more to ensure that our party reclaims Osun in 2026.”

Other notable awardees include: General Bashir Adewimbi, former Corps Commander, Osun Amotekun, Otunba Titi-Laoye Ponle, former deputy governor of Osun amongst others.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2