Oyebamiji: Beyond his professional resume

Ayo Ayoade

Simply put, leadership is about taking care of those in your charge. It is about guiding people with influence and embodying a set of virtues, not holding a position of power. In the same vein, a true leader’s ‘look’ is defined by his or her inner qualities, such as integrity and wisdom. A leader must possess a strong moral compass, the vision to articulate a clear purpose, and the humility to be self-aware and listen to others. This includes a servant-oriented approach where a leader prioritizes the well-being and growth of their followers above their own.

When leadership fails to deliver, the consequences are profound and go beyond missed goals. The breakdown of trust between the leader and the group erodes the social fabric, causing the collective purpose to dissolve and leading to conflict. This failure also causes a loss of meaning for the followers, resulting in demotivation and disillusionment. Most of all, failed leadership creates a moral and ethical vacuum where corruption and dishonesty can thrive, causing long-term systemic damage.

Leaders who fail often do so by neglecting the very principles that define good leadership. Their failures are typically rooted in a lack of integrity and a focus on self-interest over the collective good. A leader who lacks humility and self-awareness, a leader who can’t admit when he or she is wrong or who refuses to listen to feedback not only creates an environment of fear and stagnation but more often than not clings to a flawed vision. This inability to adapt or pivot demonstrates a lack of wisdom and ultimately leads to the ethical and moral decay of the entire organization, as no one feels safe to challenge the status quo or offer new ideas.

Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO) is now more than a name, it has become a rising force driven by purpose, built on integrity, and powered by the people. It is a movement born from the desire for a better Osun. It is a mission to restore dignity, progress, and true leadership. It is a mandate handed down by the people who believe it’s time for something different and better in Osun state.

Oyebamiji began his education at A.D.C Primary School, Oke-Ada, Ikire, from 1971 to 1977 and continued at Ayedaade Grammar School, Ikire, from 1978 to 1982, where he obtained his Secondary School Leaving Certificate. He earned his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Banking and Finance from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He later obtained a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Lagos State University in 1997 and another Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Ado-Ekiti in 2004. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Beyond his professional resume, Oyebamiji, currently serving as CEO of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), is a man of the people. Hailing from Ikire in Osun State, he has a deep understanding of the hopes and aspirations of every citizen. His governance style favours economic growth and development that directly benefits the public. AMBO leads with humility, respect, and a genuine willingness to listen, qualities that have earned him a reputation as a true servant leader.

The Yoruba proverb teaches us that you don’t crown a king without first testing his mettle. By that measure, Oyebamiji’s worth has been thoroughly proven. His track record speaks for itself, and his broad appeal is evident in the wide-ranging support he commands from social groups, political allies, and traditional rulers. He maintains strong relationships with leaders at every level, from religious and traditional figures to youth groups, trade associations, and civil servants, both locally and nationally.

​There is a saying that goes, “A good leader inspires people to have confidence in the leader, a great leader inspires people to have confidence in themselves.” Oyebamiji, a man of peace and unity, embodies this principle. His integrity, kindness, and leadership have earned him widespread love and respect. In a world where titles are abundant but trust is scarce, the true mark of exceptional leadership isn’t authority, but authenticity. People may comply with those in power, but they only truly follow those whose hearts they trust and whose character they admire – a leader who shows genuine concern for others and lives with integrity.

At a time like this, we must confess that all the individuals who have shown interest in flying the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s Osun governorship election bring valuable experience and credentials to the table. This speaks to a vibrant and competitive political landscape. However, among this array of contenders, one name continues to dominate the conversation: Bola Oyebamiji. The pace and scale at which both APC members and the wider public are rallying round his aspiration is not only remarkable but unprecedented in the political history of Osun State.

From Osogbo to Ile-Ife, Ede to Ikirun, Ijebu-Jesa to Ila-Oragun, Oyebamiji has secured numerous endorsements from various groups. These endorsements are more than symbolic, reflecting trust, belief, and a readiness for a new kind of leadership in Osun State. His message of unity, change, and people-driven development is resonating powerfully across all demographics, from the elite to the grassroots, and among market women and youth. With such widespread backing and a clear vision for Osun’s future, AMBO continues to emerge, not just as a candidate, but as a unifying force and a beacon of hope for many.

Oyebamiji’s antecedents are rich with service, results, and integrity. As a seasoned financial expert and former commissioner with a solid banking background, he possesses the capacity to manage state resources with vision. His track record of effective administration and strategic decision-making positions him as someone more than capable of navigating the complex responsibilities of governance. Whether in private business, public finance, or administration, his involvement consistently yields outstanding results.

His tenure in public service has consistently reflected transparency, progress, and people-focused impact. His impact has never been a subject of chance, but a product of strategic insight, disciplined execution, and a clear vision for growth. This exceptional ability to turn challenges into opportunities has earned him widespread recognition as a solution-driven leader – one whose record is marked by progress, productivity, and purpose. With a golden track record across multiple sectors, he stands tall as a beacon of capable and transformational leadership.

The former commissioner’s humility stands out as one of his most powerful assets in the race to clinch the governorship ticket of the APC and ultimately win the 2026 Osun guber election. His ability to lead without arrogance, listen without judgment, and serve without seeking applause continues to draw people to his vision and values. This humility remains a strength under control, and it is playing a vital role in the growing wave of support behind his candidacy.

The upcoming 2026 gubernatorial election in Osun promises to be intense, making this a critical period with no room for error. The political leadership of the APC, along with the electorate and the general populace, must be vigilant. The people of Osun are urged to be cautious about what they believe, as a wrong choice at this stage could be costly and set the state back for decades.

*Ayoade wrote from Ila-Orangun, Osun State.