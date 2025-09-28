Osun West APC passes vote of confidence on Tinubu, Oyetola, others

..calls for zoning of guber ticket to West

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun West Senatorial District, has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola and all structures of the party from the national to the local level.

This is just as the leadership of the party in the zone enjoined the party leadership to consider the zoning of the gubernatorial ticket to the western part of the state.

In a communiqué signed by the Osun West Senatorial Leaders, Omolaoye Akintola, at the end of the district’s monthly meeting held on Saturday, and hosted by the Ede South Local Government chapter of the party, the district expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for his commitment to ensuring sustainability, stability, and financial autonomy for local governments in Nigeria.

The communique reads, “The District passed a vote of confidence on the Party leadership down the ladder.

“This District deeply appreciates the President of Nigeria H/E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for ensuring Local Government sustainability, stability and financial autonomy as it is currently driven.

“The District does not equally lose sight of the inestimable leadership roles of the Hon Minister of Marines and Blue Economy, Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, in all facets of our Party’s strides. We cannot fail to acknowledge the financial impetus he always avails the Party with since he assumed dual roles as Party leader in the State and our Minister.

“The leadership commended all LG leaders in the District for their unwavering support on the ongoing voters registration exercise and further urged them not to relent in the needed mobilization of those to be captured.

“That our District is ever ready to ensure electoral victories of our Party in all elections, whilst the Party leadership is enjoined to consider this District for Osun 2026 Guber flag based on our consistency and commitment to the Party.”

