NUPENG raises alarm over fictitious ‘PTD Elders”

….Calls for arrest of culprits

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has raised the alarm over the fraudulent activities of some faceless group and individuals , allegedly impersonating as leaders and elders of the Union.

The Union called for the immediate arrest of the culprits, just as it charged the general public, especially the media, to be weary of the impostors.

In a statement in Lagos weekend, NUPENG alleged that the unscrupulous elements were operating under the banner of “PTD Elders”, to deceive, manipulate, mislead and create confusion within the Oil and Gas sector and the wider public.

The statement signed by Comrades William Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, President and General Secretary respectively, read inter-alia : “We wish to state clearly here that these individuals are paid agents of unconscionable Capitalists with filthy wealth over the labour and sweat of workers who have been denied the right of freedom of association/unionism. The paid agents have engaged in failed attempts to blackmail, misinform and manipulate the public for the sake of destabilizing NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG”.

It noted that the struggle to control, manipulate and totally destroy the soul of NUPENG and the PTD branch of the Union by unconscionable Capitalists and their agents, started long before now, stressing however, that they have always been failing in their evil machinations and mission due to the alertness and vigilance of committed and indefatigable members and leaders of the Union and it’s PTD branch.

NUPENG recalled the brutal and vicious attack on the leadership of the Union in Abuja on November 1, 2023, for which the perpetrators are currently facing criminal charges at the FCT High Court, Abuja.

“It is very imperative to inform the general public that the current blackmail against NUPENG, is the continuation of the evil machinations and mission of those that want to exterminate NUPENG at all costs”, the statement added.

The Union emphasized that the only recognized and constitutionally elected Executive of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) Branch of NUPENG, is the leadership led by Comrade Augustine Egbon as it’s National Chairman, stressing that there is no recognized group within the NUPENG-PTD known as “PTD Elders”or “PTD Leaders”.

It warned that any person or group operating under such a designation is fraudulent, illegitimate and acting with criminal intent., urging the general public and the media in particular, to disregard communication, directive or request from anyone claiming to represent a PTD Elders group.

NUPENG called on security agencies to treat the impostors as criminals and prosecute anyone involved in the fraudulent impersonation, to face the full wrath of the law.