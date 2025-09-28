Marine Minister, Oyetola @71: Work Doing the Talk

By Jimoh Olorede

On Monday, September 29, 2025, the former governor of Osun State and incumbent Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON turned 71st year of age. He is a leader who has demonstrated unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s economic growth and development through his transformative work in the maritime sector. He has been a driving force behind Nigeria’s maritime growth, unlocking new opportunities for economic prosperity and job creation.

This piece celebrates the Minister’s giant strides in the Blue Economy Ministry, as the greatest gift one can give to others is not the number of one’s age, but one’s time, attention, and love – and that’s what truly makes life rich. This is Oyetola’s bunch of gift to Nigeria — his love, patriotism, and commitment to nation building. His contributions to Nigeria’s maritime sector, from formulating development-driven policies, modernizing ports, to promoting sustainable fishing practices, have been invaluable.

The honourable Minister has recorded some significant achievements that could earn him the Best Minister of the Year 2025 trophy. His giant strides within two years in office suffice.

National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy

Oyetola formulated a strategic and unique administrative maritime policy aimed at strengthening the regulatory, legal, institutional and policy frameworks for the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, which according to him, is not just a policy document, but a bold declaration of intent. “We have painstakingly devoted attention to the crafting of a sound policy framework to govern and direct the sector”, he was quoted to have said.

Infrastructure Upgrade and Maritime Security

His Ministry has been working assiduously on port facilities upgrade, including a $700 million negotiation with UK Export Finances (UKEFs) for Apapa and Tin Can Island port upgrade, expected to safeguard shipping, generate over 20, 000 jobs, and drive operational efficiency in the country’s maritime sector.

The Minister prioritizes maritime security and safety, recruiting river marshals in hundreds to uphold safety codes and regulate boat operations on Nigeria’s waterways. This, to a large extent, has reduced accidents on the nation’s waterways, making the maritime environment more safe, and keeping the incident of piracy at bay, as there has been no single incident of piracy or any act of robbery on the country’s high seas since Oyetola’s assumption of office in August 2023 as Minister.

Repositioning Nigeria in the International Maritime Organization (IMO)

Nigeria is currently bidding for a Category ‘C’ Seat on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, a strategic national objective aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s voice in global maritime governance. Addressing delegates on the sidelines of the 134th session of the IMO Council in London, Oyetola said “Nigeria is not just seeking a seat; we are offering partnership, commitment and leadership. We come to the IMO table with a strong track record in maritime security, a vast coastline brimming with potential, and a renewed national agenda anchored on collaboration and sustainability.”

His effort on Nigeria’s rightful placement on the IMO has earned the country endorsements by a few other countries; Switzerland, Tanzania and others. Speaking with Tanzania’s High Commissioner, His Excellency Selestine Gervas Kakele while declaring his country’s endorsement of Nigeria’s IMO Council Category C bid, the Minister said “We are deeply grateful for this show of African solidarity. A sit for Nigeria at the IMO is a voice for Africa— to champion safer shipping, sustainable marine resources, and fairer maritime trade.”

International Recognition and Promotion of Nigeria’s bilateral relations with other nation(s)

The Minister is admiringly promoting the country’s bilateral relations through trade and economy, politics and diplomacy, security and defense, and cultural exchange and orientation. During a robust, development-driven discussion with the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunahi, Hon. Minister Adegboyega Oyetola reaffirmed Nigeria’s readiness to strengthen its bilateral relations with China, particularly in maritime resource management, port development, and capacity building.

Also, there’s no gainsaying the fact that the election of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as Vice President of the International Association for Ports and Harbours (IAPH) is in recognition of the ongoing reforms led by Oyetola to reposition Nigerian ports and blue economy drive of the Federal Government.

Provision of Life Jackets and Prevention of Boat Mishaps

The Minister has received commendations over his provision of numerous life jackets, prevention of boat mishaps and safety of passengers on water. The Niger State Commissioner for Transport, Hajia Hadiza Idris Kuta recently said “The recent incident in which all nine passengers involved survived demonstrated the effectiveness of life jackets in safety on Niger State’s Waterways.” And reiterating his commitment to ensuring maritime Safety, Oyetola said “The safety of our citizens on water is not just a policy responsibility; it is a moral duty. Every life lost in a boat mishap is one too many.”

The list of the Minister’s strides, which speak volumes as his works continue to talk, is inexhaustible. His revival of the hitherto dormant Baro Port aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s trade and regional growths, Oyetola’s sterling leadership position in maritime administration, and his reaffirmation of Nigeria’s readiness to fully harness the vast potential of its marine and blue economy, as commended by the World Bank team, inclusive of Mrs. Gladys Fajomu, Ms. Yolanda Monteo and Dr. Felicia Mogo, suffice in this instance.

Enhancement of the nation’s ports’ potential to generate humongous billion dollars in revenue is another sterling uniqueness of the honourable Minister. For instance, his Ministry generated a humongous sum of #242 billion in the 1st quarter of 2024. The Lekki Deep Sea Port is also projected to generate over $200 billion in revenue for Nigeria across its 45-year concession period. The port, according to Oyetola, has become a benchmark for efficiency and innovation, and the Ministry is replicating the model in the Lagos ports, and upgrading the Eastern ports in Onne, Calabar and Rivers.

On the Ease of Doing Business ranking, Oyetola’s Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy was in 2024 adjuged the best performing ministry by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), a testament to Oyetola’s commitment to creating a favorable business environment.

Congratulations to the honourable Minister, not only on the celebration of his 71st birthday anniversary, but also on the imminence of the repeat of his envious 2024 stride as Best Minister, also for the Year 2025!

Dr. Olorede, strategic communication analyst, professional and college don, wrote from Osun State.