Lawyer turned Chief Priest supports Soludo’s war against fake native drs, celebrates New Yam festival

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

An Ogidi, Idemili North local government area-based legal practitioner/Chief Priest of Ogbuonyeukwu deity, Anambra state, Chief Patrick Agbata (a.k.a.Akadike Ogidi), has expressed satisfaction with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s war against fake native doctors, disclosing that the arrest of scores of them has contributed immensely to the drastic reduction in violent crimes.

Giving support during the celebration of his 2025 newyam festival held at Obi Ogbuonyeukwu Shrine, Ilo Agbata, Uruezealor village, Ogidi, Agbata reiterated that enemies of the state must not go unpunished.

The legal practitioner, an All Progressive Congress, APC chieftain, reiterated that party difference would not deter him from saying the truth as the Chief priest of a deity adding that he has been directed by the spirits to always stand by the truth as his office is a revered place of worship.

He described newyam festival as a time of thanking God for the bountiful harvest of the farm produce and period to prepare for the next farming season, stating that it is an age-long rich cultural heritage of the people of Ogidi and entire Igbo race.

“During this period, in-laws, relations, friends and well-wishers reunite, interact and make merry. Masquerades parade themselves and display the stuff they are made of in most communities.

“This Ogbuonyeukwu shrine is a revered place of worship and whoever has any problem on getting to this shrine the problem is solved, be it infertility, madness, poverty, fall in business, lack of promotion, among others,” he revealed.

Contributing, the Chief priest of Ezeugbofor deity, at Okwuani Ogidi shrine, Chief Anene Chukwuma Godwin, (a.k.a. Ezeani), prayed God to give Agbata long life and prosperity to enable him perform his function as Chief priest.

He stated that whoever stepped into the Ogbuonyeukwu shrine is blessed and described Agbata as one sent by the gods to direct his people stating that whoever nurses ill feelings against him would not go unpunished.

He corroborated the position of Agbata that whoever steps into the Shrine goes out with blessings irrespective of the person’s predicament.

“Once your hands are clean and you come to this place for one trouble or another, your case is solved, the gods made it so and we came into the world and inherited it so from our forefathers,” he revealed.

In his own speech, Engineer Franklin Udenze, chairman of Amawa village, Ogbunike, commended Agbata for his newyam celebration, adding that as a lawyer he has been destined to assist his people both physically and spiritually.

Chief Udenze advised the youths to eschew hard drugs addiction and engage in meaningful projects for their own goo,d pointing out that evils will not lead them to anywhere.

Speaking, a princess of the goddess (Ezenwanyi), Onyebunwada Nwakaego Ibekwe and Isimili Umudioka Ezedibia, said the Ogbuonyeukwu shrine was a great place of worship that whoever comes to it with evil will regret it.

