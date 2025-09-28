From Brain Drain To Brain Gain: How Nigeria Can Turn A Calamity Into Prosperity

By: Olawale Adekoya

For decades, the phrase: “brain drain” has been uttered in Nigeria with tones of despair, lament, and sometimes helplessness. Our brightest minds—medical doctors, IT experts, engineers, nurses, and academics—are leaving in droves for opportunities overseas. Critics argue that this exodus is draining the Nation of its most valuable resource: human capital. They call it a National calamity.

But what if we flipped the script? What if, instead of despairing, we reimagined brain drain as a launchpad for economic reinvention? The truth is, Nations like India, China, Japan, and even the United States have turned similar challenges into engines of prosperity. Nigeria can do the same.

With a population of over 230 million people—65 percent of whom are aggressively talented youths—Nigeria is not short of brilliance, intelligence , innovation, and drive. From my personal experience as a University Administrator and Teacher., I am convinced that the imagined pain of brain drain can be seamlessly converted into the reality of brain gain.

We already have all the four factors of production in our hands. We have the Land with over 924,000 km² of fertile territory, with resources above and below ground. We have the money. ‘How much is money?’ So, the Capital is here with humongous mineral wealth that, if prudently managed, can bankroll education and innovation. Labour could never have been an issue with millions of young, ambitious Nigerians eager to learn, innovate, and compete globally. We are a nation of hustlers with an indomitable ‘can do’ spirit. The last factor of production is Entrepreneurship. All you need to do is just take a walk through Ikeja Computer Village, Aba, Onitsha, Ikorodu, Kano, Kaduna, or Abuja. Everywhere you turn, tens of millions of ingenious Nigerians are building, repairing, coding, and creating. This is entrepreneurship at its raw, untamed best. We don’t even need to debate labour—this audacious National strategy will generate millions of new jobs across Nigeria.

Think of Silicon Valley where many of its iconic companies were co-founded by immigrants once accused of “stealing” talent from their countries. India, instead of mourning the departure of its IT specialists in the 1980s and 1990s, invested in producing even more. Today, Indian doctors dominate global hospitals, while Indian-trained engineers run tech giants like Microsoft and Google. Their remittances form a vital lifeline for India’s economy, and their global influence is shaping the 21st century.

Nigeria’s situation is not hopeless—it is ripe with opportunity. We can turn brain drain into brain circulation and national advantage through remittances and Diaspora Bonds

where Nigerians abroad remit over $20 billion yearly. With deliberate diaspora bonds and investment policies, this figure could double—funding universities, research hubs, and infrastructure.

Exporting Human Capital is another opportunity. Imagine if 10,000 doctors leave annually, why not train 40,000 every year? The surplus becomes an intentional export—earning foreign income while retaining enough for local needs. The Philippines turned its “nursing exodus” into a GDP contributor; Nigeria can do the same with medicine, engineering, and tech. All the trado-medical experts could be formally integrated, their activities regulated with more empirically and scientific methodology. Nobody will contest the fact that we have the herbs littering every street and backyard across the land. Global Networking for Local Growth is a key opportunity to latch on.

Our professionals abroad are building connections in the best hospitals, universities, and tech companies. These can be harnessed to create partnerships, fund start-ups at home, and mentor future innovators.

Another reverse technology transfer

is Japan’s post-war rise, which was powered by knowledge transfer—sending its brightest minds abroad, then luring them back with opportunities. Nigeria can launch “returnee initiatives,” offering tax breaks, research grants, and innovation hubs for professionals who choose to return: it is not a crime! We also have initiatives like the Educational Revolution, where we produce more brains than the world can absorb. The Nigerian government – Federal, Sate and Local -must deliberately sensitize pupils at primary and secondary levels on science, technology, medicine, and engineering—the very fields where brain drain is most pronounced. This must be followed by reviving old universities, establishing world-class institutions, and aggressively producing graduates. The more they leave, the more we produce; the cycle becomes self-sustaining. It’s basic, pure and simple. There are no stories involved!

Now, let us go global and do a quick reference that will actualise the National Branding through Brains. Just as Jamaica exports reggae, Brazil exports football, and Korea exports K-Pop, Nigeria can export intellect. Each Nigerian doctor in London, IT expert in Silicon Valley, or researcher in Berlin is a walking advertisement for Nigerian excellence.

The point is simple: brain drain is not the enemy; stagnation is. The challenge is not that Nigerians leave, but that we have not deliberately positioned ourselves to multiply and maximize our human capital. Let the media also be awake and be alert. Our reportage should be deliberate and strategic.

The era of whining over brain drain is over.

Editorialisation should be educational rather than sensational. The narratives should be about the way out. At churches, in the mosques, academia and everyday life, the conversation should be about turning pain to grace. Instead of wringing our hands, let us build a system where the more they go, the more we produce, and the more value Nigeria extracts from the global stage.

With over 230 million citizens, limitless resources, boundless youth energy, and entrepreneurial genius bursting at the seams, Nigeria has no excuse. We can transform brain drain into an audacious national strategy of brain gain, brain circulation, and economic power.

If India could do it with medicine, Japan with technology, and America with immigrant innovation, Nigeria too can chart its own renaissance. It begins with imagination, planning, and courage. In years to come, history should not remember brain drain as Nigeria’s tragedy, but as the spark that ignited her transformation into a global knowledge powerhouse.

*Olawale Adekoya, is the

Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Moment Newspaper. He writes from Lagos through:

waleanalysis@gmail.com. He can be reached on phone via: 08084519880.*