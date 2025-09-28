FG commends NTDA tourism industry reform initiatives, says sector will soon become profitable

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The Federal Government has commended the overseeing Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Mr. Esewhaye Richard Ovie, for taking proactive steps in steering the agency towards enhanced growth and development of tourism for profitable outcomes and achieving its overall mandate.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy (FMACT&CE) Dr. Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, who gave the commendation during a tour of the NTDA Headquarters in Abuja stated that the visit provided an opportunity to deliberate on issues of mutual interest, review the agency’s operational challenges and strategies for advancing the nation’s tourism sector.

Dr. Muhammad emphasised further that “NTDA has a greater role to play in making Nigeria the top tourism destination not only in Africa but across the globe.”

The permanent secretary further engaged the NTDA leadership on the Agency’s plans, priorities and challenges, reiterating the ministry’s commitment to strengthen existing collaboration in line with the Federal Government Renewed Hope Agenda.

Key areas of discussion during the visit included tourism development initiatives, the identification and promotion of tourism sites across Nigeria’s 36 states and plans to showcase the destinations globally to attract millions of domestic and international visitors.

Responding, Richard Ovie outlined the broader mandate of the NTDA which includes regulating, promoting, marketing and developing hotels and restaurants nationwide.

While highlighting recent achievements, Ovie disclosed that the NTDA accreditation process is now fully digital, while the grading and classification of hotels would soon be concluded digitally.

He disclosed that plans are underway to open an account for the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) through the Office of the Accountant General and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Also, he said that the NTDA has started exploring public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements to drive tourism development, even as the National Tourism Bureau, a subsidiary of the NTDA will be further strengthened.

Ovie said that already, work has reached advanced stages in the development of a reliable and comprehensive tourism statistical database, while the NTDA is creating a mobile tourism information app to serve both domestic and international tourists.

Ovie disclosed that the Agency’s reviewed regulations would soon be submitted to the ministry for scrutiny and necessary action.

The session concluded with questions and a question-and-answer segment on the NTDA mandate and ongoing projects.

The Permanent Secretary was accompanied on the tour by top management staff and heads of departments from the ministry.

