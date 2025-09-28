Arase served Nigeria Police meritoriously- IGP

*As Police hold Guard of Honour and Parade for deceased

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, has extolled the good works of the late Inspector-General of Police Solomon Arase saying that he served the Nigeria Police Force meritoriously for many years

This is as the Police authorities held a Guard of Honour and Parade for the deceased Police officer at the Nigeria Police Force Hangar at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, on Saturday.

Arase the 18th Inspector-General of Police died in Abuja after a brief illness and has commenced final journey home to Edo State his home state for burial.

In a remark after the final parade in honor of the deceased officer held by the Police hierarchy, the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, described Arase as a disciplined Police officer who served the nation meritoriously with professionalism, discipline and rule of law.

He said that the life and times of the departed Police helmsman teaches us the living that every career will end one day and every tenure of office will end as well.

Egbetokun pointed out that Arase had the privilege of being appointed as the Principal Staff Officer PSO to three former Inspectors-General of Police in quick succession adding that he served the Police force in many commands and formations before retirement.

He supervised the Guard of Honour and parade and took the final salute in parade as a mark of honour to the departed Police officer.

Other invited senior officers and retired officers of the force, as well as sister security agencies in their tributes also extolled the virtues of the departed Police officer saying that the nation will miss him dearly

At the event, more than fourty other serving and retired senior Police Officers, including Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Deputy-Inspectors-General of Police, were in attendance to bid the deceased Police officer farewell.

