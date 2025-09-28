Ahambra 2025: YPP candidate Chukwuma expresses worry over insecurity in Anambra despite alleged N3B monthly security vote accrued to the state

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Anambra State, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has expressed worry over the state of insecurity in the state despite the N3 billion security vote he alleged the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, collects on a monthly basis.

He made the assertion during an interview on Arise TV, saying that the situation shows either a lack of strategy or political will to address insecurity in the state.

He said, “It is disturbing that such huge funds had not translated into improved safety for the people.

“Anambra State Government collects in the neighbourhood of N3 billion monthly as security vote, yet insecurity continues unabated in our dear state,” he declared.

Soludo’s administration has been unable to stem the tide of killings, kidnappings and other violent crimes despite the massive allocation.

The situation shows either a lack of strategy or political will to address insecurity in the state.

Chukwuma assured that if he is elected governor come November 8, 2025, his administration would prioritise security and adopt what he termed “going back to the basics” in tackling the menace.

He stressed that his government would embark on comprehensive street and house mapping across all local government areas, to ensure that every street and building has an approved name and number.

While noting that occupants of such buildings would be identified and captured in a government database at no cost, he said that individuals would be required to update their addresses whenever they move.

According to the YPP governorship hopeful, he would channel security votes directly into security-related expenditures.

He further reeled out what his priorities would be, if elected to include, establishment of a 24/7 emergency helpline, modernisation of police stations, provision of durable patrol vehicles with trackers, installation of CCTV cameras across the state linked to a centralised surveillance centre, and communication gadgets, as well as the creation of 21 service centres with fuelling stations across the local governments for vehicle maintenance.

The YPP candidate also promised to procure drones, trackers, firearms, and other policing equipment, alongside additional training and allowances for policemen posted to Anambra, with a minimum of four-year service requirement similar to the Lagos model.

He added, “Community vigilantes would be trained for neighbourhood watch duties but placed under the supervision of police stations in their areas.

“These measures are not only achievable but also affordable if funds are properly utilised.

“When you do the maths, you will realise these are totally doable. What Anambra needs is a leader who understands what must be done and, more importantly, has the will to do them. I am that man.

“The path to a secure Anambra begins with local government autonomy and prudent use of security votes.

Governor Soludo has either failed to understand how to systematically tackle insecurity or lacks the resolve to act decisively.”

Meanwhile, Governor Soludo has in the past defended his administration’s spending on security.

According to him, the state government has invested heavily in supporting and equipping security agencies, strengthening local vigilante groups, and providing logistics for joint security operations across Anambra.

He also maintained that while challenges remain, his government has made significant progress in restoring peace in many troubled parts of the state, stressing that security remains a top priority of his administration.

