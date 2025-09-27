WTD: Lagos govt partners NATOP to transform Takwa Bay Beach

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and other stakeholders, affirmed readiness to transform popular Takwa Bay Beach into a world-class tourist site.

As part of the move to realize this mission, the officials of the State government, with other stakeholders in the tourism sector, made a tour to Takwa Bay Beach, Victoria Island, on Saturday to mark World Tourism Day

The World Tourism Day, 2025, is with the theme, ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,’ which reinforces the determination of the State government to transform tourism sites, especially the beaches across the State.

The event was organized under the leadership of the State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka.

The Commissioner who had paid a pre-tourism Day visit to the site, explained that the asset beaches in Lagos are hidden treasures which will sell Lagos as a market to the world.

“We want to take away from Lagos and what we’re taking away from Lagos this time is beach tourism. The assets we have are hidden treasures, our gems. We want to sell Lagos as a market other than restaurants, nightlife, arts, culinary arts and fashion.

“We also want the world to know that there is a Cancun here, there is a Maldives here that people can visit and our people don’t need to go abroad to have that same experience because we have the most beautiful beachfronts here.

“We have 183 kilometers of beachfronts on the Atlantic Ocean. We have the same thing on the route of the Lagos Creek, the Badagry Creek, but we’re not taking full advantage of it,” Benson-Awoyinka stated during the first visit.

Speaking on Saturday to mark the day, the President of Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) Hajia Bolaji Mustapha, said Nigeria needs to be positioned like other international tourist sites around the world.

“Nigeria has even greater potential. With our culture, our landscape and our people, we must work together with the government and the private sector.

“Government and private sector will work together and make sure to make the big things happen. We can make a nation where the world will want to visit again and again.”

Citing the example of Port Novo, Madagascar Museum with different kinds of potentials, she noted, “We have in Nigeria Tarkwa Bay, with the most organized waterway, security because we have present here the Navy, Airforce and Army and Ocean view resort where tourists can lodge,” Mustapha said.

She explained that the community would have to be transformed. “We are not just improving the community but to train the locals, for example, in fish grilling to make it more acceptable to tourists.

“Tourism is ultimately about people, about telling our stories with pride, preserving what we have, and building opportunities for the next generation. Together, we can make Nigeria a nation,” she added.

A stakeholder in the tourism industry, Alhaji Gbenga Sunmonu, stressed that the purpose of choosing Tarkwa Bay for this year’s celebration is to incorporate new techniques and innovations into the residents. “This is an Island. This is to experimental way of showcasing cultural preservation.”

Tarkwa Bay community spokesman who represented Oba Musilihu Adio Yusuf, said “Tourism is married to culture and culture to tourism. There is no way we want to celebrate culture without tourism. We have to market out culture to the international community,” he stated.

As a way of preparing the community dwellers for modern tourism, Chef Chijioke Stanley, a Takwa Bay Beach operator, trained a number of locals on fish grilling using sustainable ingredients and preservation.

