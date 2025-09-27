Two years of community, capacity development at Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II

L-r … Hon member representing Oshodi -Isolo Federal Constituency 11 in Lagos State, Hon Barr.Jesse Okey -Joe Onuakalusi; General Overseer of Word Base Assembly, Bishop Humphrey Erumaka, Hon. Fred Agbedi; Managing Director/CEO, Niger Independent Power Limited, Chief Ewie Aimienwauu, during the Two years anniversary Thanksgiving Service of Hon. Okey – Joe Onuakalusi & friends held at the Redeemed Christian church of Christ (RCCG) Okota in Lagos on 20/9/2025 …PHOTO: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

At the 2nd anniversary and thanksgiving celebration of Honourable Okey-Joe Onuakalusi, MHR Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, Lagos, and friends, he narrated the impacts and achievements in his Constituency as the chairman.

Hon. Onuakalusi said “that those milestone achieved were possible and visible because he enjoyed support of those working with him to achieve his vision, even as he attributes their achievements to God for guiding and direction”.

In a media chat during the thanksgiving service, he said, “leadership is all about improving on the quality of lives, building capacity, and development in your constituency. This is the only way your followers can trust you. And this is the commitment we made at Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, and today we have done that in two years of tireless service to our constituency. I’m thrilled to share some of these accomplishments with you – from empowering our youths with skills and education to improving our infrastructure and providing support to those in need. We have strived to make a positive impact in the lives of our constituents, so I extend my warmth regards to those who formed the Hon Okey-Joe movement, which is a vanguard for subsequent elections in 2027”.

Hon. Okey-Joe said, “Let’s continue to work together towards a brighter future for our constituency, where every individual has access to opportunities, resources, and the chance to thrive”.

However, “We have installed more than two hundred and fifty solar street lights, built boreholes, human capital development, health, education, grassroots sports development, empowerment, agriculture. Also, we have sponsored some of our people to South Africa, China on capacity development”.

In addition, Programme Director, Hon Okey-Joe Foundation/Woman Leader and Convener of Voices of Hope, Mrs Uchenna Ofomata, said, “The event was a profound moment of gratitude to God for the journey thus far, inviting constituents to join in reflecting on divine guidance and shared progress”.

Ofomata said, “In honor of this milestone, it’s worth celebrating Hon. Okey-Joe’s remarkable achievements, which exemplify selfless leadership, human capital development, infrastructural development, community empowerment, and a steadfast commitment to equity”.

“As the founder of the Hon. Okey Joe Foundation, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives that uplift the vulnerable, particularly women and youth in the constituency. A standout effort includes the foundation’s women and youth empowerment program, which equips participants with practical vocational skills in areas like catering, fashion design, and crafts—laying the groundwork for sustainable entrepreneurship and economic independence”.

Also, the presiding Bishop of Word Base Assembly, Isolo has called on Nigerians to set aside sentiments, tribalism, nepotism and giving a helping hand to other Nigerians. He said this during Hon Okey-Joe’s thanksgiving celebration at RCCG Cornerstone Parish, Okota Road, Okota.

“We are in a time we should not be looking at where you are coming from, what your intentions and what do you have in stock. I therefore pray for Hon Okey-Joe that God should give him more opportunities to exhibit the strength of leadership that he had to help and sustain him”.

Indeed, it was a day filled with various activities, which ranged from singing inspirations among others. Dignitaries who graced the occasion where his colleagues from different constituencies, including Jerry Gana’s son from Nigeria State, among others.

