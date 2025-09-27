Speaker Abbas felicitates NUPRC chief, Gbenga Komolafe, on 62nd birthday

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has felicitated the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, as he marks 62nd birthday.

The Speaker described Engr. Komolafe as “a reformer” in the petroleum sector, whose life is an inspiration to many public officers.

Speaker Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued through his Chief Press Secretary, Leke Olatunji Baiyewu, on Friday, hailed Engr. Komolafe for being a diligent and patriotic public servant.

The Speaker also commended Engr. Komolafe for the reforms inspired by his leadership of the NUPRC. He said the celebrant has brought his wealth of experience to bear in his current national assignment.

The Speaker noted that as the pioneer CEO of the NUPRC, Engr. Komolafe has recorded various successes in the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and reforms that have aided efficiency and productivity in the oil and gas sector.

Speaker Abbas urged Engr. Komolafe to continue pushing for more reforms in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The Speaker expressed the commitment of the 10th House to providing legislative support to innovations and capacity building in the sector.

Speaker Abbas wished Engr. Komolafe has more years on earth, in continued service to his fatherland, Nigeria.

