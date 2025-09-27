Sen. Umahi congratulates Ohanivo General- Assembly on the occasion of 2025 Iri ji Festival

…Tasks community on need to strengthen ties, drum support for spirit of collectivism among Ohanivo communities*

The immediate Governor of Ebonyi State and current Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi has congratulated the good people of Ohanivo Community on the occasion of their Iri Ji Festival observed on Saturday, September 27, 2025.

In his goodwill message, Se. Umahi that “l am profoundly pleased to offer my warmest felicitations to the President-General of OHANIVO General Assembly Hon. Darlington Onuabuchi Okereke, the executives and members of OHANIVO General Assembly on this auspicious occasion of the 2025 Iri Ji Festival celebrated by the people of Ohaozara,Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency this 27th September 2025.

“My dear Presiden-General, I am glad that the people of OHANIVO recognize the beauty of social harmony and the efficacy of cultural solidarity. This festival is a strong reminder of our history, traditions, and values. It provides an opportunity to celebrate shared experiences and rituals passed through generations. As a people of homogeneous population, you are encouraged to continue to strengthen the community ties and foster a sense of belonging and solidarity amongst the communities that make up OHANIVO as it is a panacea for sustainable peace and cohesion among the communities.

“I congratulate you as I identify with you on the lofty ideals and accomplishments of OHANIVO General Assembly under you. I urge you not to relent in your objectives of consolidating human and moral values, strengthening family, religious, and cultural values and drumming up support for the cause of common good and the spirit of collectivism amongst OHANIVO communities”.