Renewed Hope Agenda: FCTA constructs 10.5km access roads in Karsana

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The FCT Administration has launched the construction of 10.5 kilometers of access roads, specifically N11, N16, N40, and SILS 03, designed to service the Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Karsana District, Abuja Municipal Area Council.

This infrastructure project aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to boost development in the area.

The construction is expected to be completed within 18 months, enhancing the district’s rapid development. The access roads will significantly improve infrastructure in Karsana, boosting economic growth, property values, and residents’ quality of life.

This initiative is part of President Tinubu’s broader agenda to enhance infrastructure, create jobs, and promote sustainable urban development in Abuja.

Flagging off the construction of Arterial roads, the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, said it signalled the fulfilment of promises made to the residents, especially the infrastructural development of the FCT.

Wike noted that the roads, when completed, would boost the real estate development and other economic activities in the area.

According to him, the provision of access roads is critical to the rapid and sustainable development of any city.

“We are in the Karsana district. I remember vividly last year when Mr. President came to flag off the Renewed Hope Agenda Estate, which is about almost 3,000 units. Mr. President directed that the FCT should provide infrastructure in terms of road network to link up the new estate and other estates within the district”

“I have told everybody who cares and whether you like it or not, what we cannot runaway from is that no city can be said to be a city with that good network of roads. That is basic, and what defines a city first is the network of roads then you talk about other facilities”.

“Of all these houses you are seeing here, without any network of roads, it makes no sense. If you want to bring in a hospital here without roads, it makes no sense. If you want to build schools here without roads, it makes no sense. So the first thing you must provide, to attract even investors, is the road network, which is what we are doing. And before you know it, all of here would have been open”.

He, however, assured the contractor of the availability of funds to enable the prompt execution of the project for the interest of the residents.

“Let me assure the residents of this Karsana district that we have discussed with the contractors, we will do everything within our own powers to see that funds are made available so that during the third year of anniversary of Mr. President, we would have achieved the inauguration of this road network, I hope the contractors will keep to their promises of which they have kept before. I hope so”. The Minister said.

Delivering her vote of thanks, the Acting Head of Service, FCT, Nancy S. Nathan, said it is a strategic intervention that will ease traffic congestion by providing a vital link between Karsana District and other parts of the city, thereby boosting commercial and residential development, and ultimately contributing to the growth of Abuja as a modern city.

She stressed that the FCT Administration remains resolute in delivering projects that touch lives, promote economic growth, and leave enduring legacies for generations to come.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2