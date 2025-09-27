28.6 C
Lagos
September 27, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Old School Association, creates awareness on AI, cancer, donates to WOGA

by Peter Anayo0109
From left… Vice President, Wesley Old Girls Association, Mrs Olatide Oluwagbeminiyi; President, Engr Shola Agboola; First Principal of Wesley, Mama Adebo Olabisi; Founder Wesley Old Girls Association, Mrs Funsho Oyelohunnu; Chairman, Board of Trustees, Mrs Binta Adisa; Guest, Odurinde Temitope and Adebo Patience, during the 2025 re-union of the old girls of Wesley Association in Lagos.
CHINYERE IKEANYI 

The Old School Association of Wesley Girls’ Secondary School (WOGA) has tasked parents on proper parenting of their children, especially in this era of social media and the advent of AI. The association gave the charge during the celebration of the 2023/2025 executives

WOGA also engaged the service of a medical expert who taught attendees how to detect early-stage cancer symptoms among women and men.

The President of the WOGA also recognised the importance of networking among the present and former students, saying that this was the only way WOGA will continue to be relevant, and help in connecting one another.

Speaking during the event, President WOGA Global, Engr. Agboola Olushola said, “We are gathered to celebrate our shared history and stories, reconnect with old friends and look forward to the future of our believed institution. We were once young naive girls and now return as successful professionals, wives, mothers, grandmothers, CEO’s, head of Parastatals, etc., a testament to the foundational role which our school, principals and teachers played in our respective lives”.

“Our alumni network is not just a group of former students; it is a vital community, a symbol of our enduring connection to the school and evidence of love. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the legacy of our school continues to thrive, providing transformative educational experiences for future generations”. Recounting their contributions to the school, she said, “WOGA old school association contributed in registering more 30 students for NECO exams, Jamb forms for over 40 students, e-Library by 86’set, solar security light by 87’set, Router with internet Data subscription by 88’set, Laptop by 89′ set etc.”

In addition, Pioneer Principal, Elder, Adebisi Adebo said, “this programme is a good idea, beautiful thing and it keeps them together, the memories. For instance, when they were in JS1, Class 1 in their own time, they left school, that would have been the end. But this kind of programme keeps them together, help them know what is happening to their various classmates even junior or senior. It’s like a family, the Wesley family, and it brings love and makes them understand the progress of the individuals which is also the progress of the school. Wesley is now bigger and better than when I was there because I started with them as the first principal in 1981”.

