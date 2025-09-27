Oba Ladoja’s reign will bring unprecedented developments to Ibadan, Yorubaland – Ajadi

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP) and a business tycoon, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has congratulated Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja as he was crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

Ajadi, who was present at the historic Mapo Hall during Ladoja’s coronation, said the reign of Ladoja would bring unprecedented developments not only to Ibadan land but the entire Yoruba land and Nigeria as a whole.

Speaking with Journalists at the venue of the coronation, Ajadi said: “I congratulate His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, the 44th Olubadan, on his coronation.

“The attendance of who is who in Nigeria at the coronation led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a testament to the greatness of the new Olubadan who was a former Senator and former Governor of Oyo State.

“As a former Senator, Governor and a renowned business man, Oba Ladoja’s tenure as the Olubadan will bring an unprecedented development to Ibadanland, Oyo State and the entire Yorubaland.

“As a former public administrator, both in the private and governmental sector, Oba Ladoja will attract developmental projects to Ibadanland.

“I am also optimistic that Oba Ladoja’s reign will bring peace and tranquility to Ibadanland. I equally call on all Ibadan indigenes and residents to cooperate with the new Olubadan for our city to continue witnessing peace and harmony.

“To Oba Ladoja once again, you have made history for being the first governor of the state to ascend the throne of Olubadan”.” A hearty congratulations to you Kabiyesi.

