Nigerian Army committed to observing, improving human rights in operations – CCMA

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Nigerian Army says it is committed to dealing with all human rights complaints/issues and continuous improvement of all human rights records in its operations.

The Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA) of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi said this at 5th Edition of Nigerian Army Human Rights Seminar 2025 held in Enugu on Friday.

The theme of the seminar is: “Human Rights and Operational Effectiveness: Establishing the Nexus”.

Chibuisi said that the Nigerian Army authorities had prioritised human rights and ensured that every formation of the army had a functional human rights desk that attended to all human rights issues.

He also said that over the years and still now, the Nigerian army had invested in training and retraining all its personnel on human rights issues, especially those that relate to its operations.

He said, “The Nigerian Army is constantly reviewing all its operations to ensure that it complies with human rights and best international practices.

“We have continued to court-martial and deal decisively through punishment personnel who infringe on human rights of the civil populace and ensure that justice is rightly served.

“I am optimistic that this gathering will help to promote human rights, create a better understanding between the civil populace and the army and ensure that the Nigerian Army wins the war and hearts of Nigerians in every ramification.”

Chibuisi appreciated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for approving and funding the seminar as well as other programmes of the Civil-Military Affairs Department.

In a goodwill message, the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Enugu Branch, Mr Chukwuma Odo, lauded the Nigerian Army for organising the thought-provoking engagement and striving to do better.

Odo said that every reputable organisation providing services to the people needed to get the feeling and feedback, especially how its conduct affects the human rights and well-being of others.

“As NBA, we will continue to support the Nigerian Army and ensure that Nigerians, especially law-abiding citizens are treated with the dignity, respect and civility they deserve,” he said.

Declaring the seminar open, the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Raymond Ozoemena, charged the Nigerian Army to find the fine-line between operational successes and ensuring that human rights are protected.

Represented by Justice Anthony Onovo of the Enugu State High Court, Ozoemena said that by observing human rights, “the Nigerian Army will ensure that everyone is treated with decorum and fairness”.

He said that the solution in finding the connection between human rights and operational successes lies between transparency, accountability and openness as well as the mindset to do the right things.

“I must commend the participants of this seminar and appreciate the Nigerian Army in its commitment to follow the right path to ensure that our society is a secured and better place,” he added.

