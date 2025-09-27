Makinde crowns Ladoja as 44th Olubadan, as Tinubu hails monarch’s resilience, perseverance

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

History was made on Friday in the ancient city of Ibadan as the Oyo state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde presented the staff and certificate of office to former governor of the state, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja was handed the instrument of office in the presence of a mammoth crowd at exactly 3:05 pm .

The event was held at the imposing Mapo Hall.

Many described Ladoja’s ascension to the revered throne as not only historic, but ordained, having fought and won many ‘wars’ in the state.

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, who arrived at the venue with great ecstasy among the crowd, added a new flavour to the ceremony.

He came with a retinue of government officials and walked straight to greet the new monarch.

Tinubu who was aglow with cheerfulness, lauded the determination and perseverance of Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja despite the challenges he faced during his infamous impeachment in the state.

He said Ladoja had faced many challenges as governor which led to his removal, adding that he was happy that the former governor was reinstated.

” I can’t be mentioning details, but I remember your determination, courage, perseverance and resilience…

“Today is an important occasion. I am happy to witness the history and your coronation. It is a great honor and moment of history that you ascend the throne of your forebears. It is my honor to be here.

“I take this opportunity to salute former governors, Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Gbenga Daniel. This moment is not for long speeches.

To many of you here present today, I am honored.There is a bright light at the end of the tunnel”, Tinubu said.

Prominent Nigerians who attended the event include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, former governors of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as well as Senator Sharafadeen Alli, representing Oyo South Senatorial District.

Others are the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye; Onipetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oyediran; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade; and Owa Abokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup .

Also in attendance are the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Ashley Ogunwusi, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States, Alhaji Dauda Akinola, Deputy governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former deputy governor of Oyo State, Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, former First Lady of Oyo State and one of the wives of the new Olubadan, Mrs Mutiat Ladoja; members of the House of Representatives from Oyo State, executive members of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), representatives of professional bodies, prominent indigenes of Ibadanland and members of the Olubadan-in-Council.

Governor Makinde, while presenting the instrument of office to the new monarch, said: “This is a momentum occasion in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the presence of people and in the presence of God.

“In exercise of the power conferred on me as the Governor, I hereby present the staff of office to Oba, His Imperial Majesty, Senator, former Governor, Engineer, my Baba, His Imperial Majesty, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, Arusa 1st.

” This is in confirmation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. I so present.”

The historic event attracted eminent personalities, political leaders, traditional rulers, and captains of industries both within and outside the country.

The coronation ceremony also featured cultural displays, traditional rites, and prayers.

Outside the main event, there are thousands of people eating and drinking in celebration of the new Oba .

There was buying and selling, as traders hurriedly used the opportunity to engage in commercial activities.

Also, among the teeming crowd were scores of area boys, who were seen openly smoking Indian hemp and other hard drugs, all done in the mood of the celebration.

Uncontrolled use of alcoholic drinks by touts who engaged in stealing unsuspecting guests’ phones, money and other personal effects became the order of the day , despite the heavy presence of security personnel.

